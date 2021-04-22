Covid-19: Coronavirus treatment pill could be available in UK within six months

Coronavirus cases could be “stopped in their tracks” by take-at-home pills the British government plans to develop and distribute within six months.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the search for new antiviral medication would revolutionise how Covid-19 is treated should the disease permanently circulate similar to the seasonal flu.

123rf The British government is planning to develop and distribute take-at-home pills for Covid-19 within six months. (File photo)

Johnson said a new taskforce would drive the development of at least two new pills or capsules by the onset of autumn in September.

“This means that if you test positive, there might be a tablet you can take at home to stop the virus in its tracks and significantly reduce the chance of infection turning into more severe disease,” he said.

“Or, if you are living with someone who has tested positive, there might be a pill you could take for a few days to stop you from getting the disease yourself.”

The taskforce will be modelled on the panel of experts whose work in identifying and buying the most promising vaccine candidates during 2020 laid the groundwork for the United Kingdom’s world-leading rollout.

UK Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said pills would bolster the impact of the vaccine program and be easier to distribute than traditional antiviral drugs.

Remdesivir is used in some countries to treat Covid-19 but the drug must be intravenously administered in hospital.

Another treatment, the steroid dexamethasone, is administered via tablets or injection and has been credited with saving an estimated 22,000 lives in the UK and one million worldwide.

“The speed at which vaccines and therapeutics such as dexamethasone have been identified and deployed against Covid-19 has been critical to the pandemic response,” Vallance said.

“Antivirals in tablet form are another key tool for the response. They could help protect those not protected by or ineligible for vaccines.

“They could also be another layer of defence in the face of new variants of concern.”

The UK government wants two options developed, approved and released for consumption by the northern autumn ahead of a potential spike in cases over winter.

The taskforce will also look at whether the pills can be manufactured onshore.

Hollie Adams/AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the search for new antiviral medication would revolutionise how Covid-19 is treated. (File photo)

Britain’s top health experts have repeatedly said that eradicating Covid-19 is not realistic and that the disease will have to be treated like the flu through regular vaccinations and other treatments.

“Every day, science is helping us to get back towards normality and I believe that antiviral treatments can play an important part,” Johnson said.

“These could provide another vital defence against any future increase in infections and save more lives.”

University of Oxford scientists who developed the AstraZeneca vaccine started work earlier this year on a pill-based version, while British biotechnology firm iosBio is also working to turn temperature-sensitive liquid vaccines into much more stable pills.

Tablets or nasal sprays could provide a more targeted immune response, overcome the need for storage and transportation at freezing temperatures, be handed out much faster, help people who are afraid of needles and even be sent in the post as a booster shot.

More than 33 million Brits have been given a first dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 10.4 million a second. Nineteen in every 20 people given their first dose are turning up to get the second when it is offered.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is yet to be approved for use in the UK.

On Tuesday (local time), the European Union’s drug regulator announced a “possible link” between the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and extremely rare blood clots in the United States.

While the agency decided a warning should be added to the label, it said benefits far outweigh the risks and the vaccine was safe for use on all age groups. It made a similar finding about the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month.