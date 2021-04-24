Over 100 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast

More than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared dead in a boat wreck off Libya, independent rescue groups the UN migration agency said, as attempts to cross the Mediterranean increase during the warmer months.

Flavio Gasperini/AP Debris from a dinghy which was supposedly carrying over 100 migrants are seen floating in the Mediterranean Sea northeast of the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Humanitarian organisations have accused the Libyan coast guard and European authorities of failing to meet their responsibilities to save lives. A Libyan coast guard official told The Associated Press that they searched for the boat but could not find it with their limited resources.

SOS Mediterranee, which operates the rescue vessel Ocean Viking, said late Thursday (local time) that the capsized rubber boat, which was initially carrying around 130 people, was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea northeast of the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The aid vessel did not find any survivors, but could see at least ten bodies near the wreck.

READ MORE:

* Scores of migrants feared dead after boats capsize off Libya

* 82 migrants missing at sea in shipwreck near Tunisia

* Forty killed after airstrike hit migrant detention centre in Libya



Flavio Gasperini/AP The rubber boat was initially carrying around 130 people.

“We think of the lives that have been lost and of the families who might never have certainty as to what happened to their loved ones,” it said in a statement.

The migrant traffic has raised the question among European Union countries and Libya over who is responsible for saving those at sea.

The European humanitarian organisation said that those missing will likely join the 350 people who have drowned in the sea so far this year. It accused governments of failing to provide search and rescue operations.

In the years since the 2011 Nato-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route.