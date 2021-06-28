The final straw: How appeal from 80 MPs sealed Matt Hancock's fate

Matt Hancock resigned as the UK’s minister of health after being told that 80 Conservative Party MPs had complained to the whips' office that he had not quit over breaching lockdown rules with his mistress in his office.

Hancock finally stood down on Saturday night (Sunday NZ time), admitting that the news he had breached social distancing rules by kissing an aide in his Whitehall office had begun to "distract attention" from the UK Government's response to Covid-19.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street with aide Gina Coladangelo after the daily press briefing on May 1 in London, England.

Separately, Hancock is unlikely to accept the three-month pay-off worth around £16,000 for resigning as a minister. Critics were already comparing it to the one per cent pay offer to nurses.

Hancock had clung to his job for almost 48 hours after pictures emerged of him kissing Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office on May 6, when social distancing rules outlawed contact with members of other households.

He issued a statement on Friday (local time) apologising for breaching the rules and asking for privacy for his family. But he had a change of heart the next day and quit that evening after what sources close to Hancock insisted that he had taken time to "think it through".

However The Daily Telegraph understands that this view crystallised in a "fairly direct" conversation with Mark Spencer, the Government's chief whip who told him that 80 Tory MPs had complained to the whips' office about him in the 24 hours after he refused to resign.

Spencer fed back the concerns in a call to Hancock. "There were 80 Tory MPs saying he should go at that time," a source said.

The number of complaints means that more than one in four of the party's 363 MPs complained about Hancock.

GOV.UK UK Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) Mark Spencer.

Hancock rang back, saying he was resigning. Boris Johnson, the UK’s prime minister, then rang Hancock to thank him for his service through the pandemic.

The traditional exchange of letters between a resigning minister and the PM happened just after 6pm (local time).

Within hours ex-Chancellor Sajid Javid had been brought in from the backbenches to replace Hancock avoided a destabilising Cabinet reshuffle which risked impacting the Conservative party's showing at this week’s Batley and Spen by-election, which the Tories are tipped to steal from Labour.

Aaron Chown Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid puts on a face mask to get into a vehicle, after he was appointed as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, following the resignation of Matt Hancock.

Senior Tories likened the angry reaction to that of the public's furious reaction to the MPs' expenses scandal, when The Telegraph laid bare how MPs had been spending their House of Commons' allowances.

One Government source said Hancock's refusal to quit had put his colleagues in a difficult position trying to defend him publicly: "In the real world people could not compute it."

The fury over Hancock's decision not to resign was apparent from BBC political discussion programmes.

WPA Pool/Getty Images UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock talks during the Covid-19 briefing at 10 Downing Street on February 26 in London, England.

Hancock was openly mocked on BBC Radio 4's Any Questions when Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick, in trying to defend Hancock, said he had been "on the job", triggering gales of laughter from the audience.

The issue dominated the entire 45 minute long edition of the Any Answers programme that followed the repeat of Any Questions. Every caller said he should resign or be sacked.

By Saturday morning (local time it was clear that support for Hancock was non-existent. The Telegraph contained warnings from Cabinet sources that Hancock's future hung on the public reaction.

The presenters on Radio 4's Today programme had to announce that an unnamed "supporter" who had been booked to come on the programme to defend Hancock was now "not been answering his phone".

Soon Conservative politicians were breaking cover. Tory MP Duncan Baker, who represents North Norfolk, a short drive from Hancock's west Suffolk constituency, said the health secretary had "fallen short" of "the appropriate morals and ethics" that apply to someone in his position.

Hours later former Cabinet minister Esther McVey then stepped in, saying: "If it had been me, I would have resigned myself." And by the early evening, Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope was telling the BBC's PM programme that his constituents were "seething".

The MP for English constituency of Christchurch told BBC Radio 4's PM programme that the annual general meeting of his local party association had "unanimously called on Matt Hancock to resign immediately" and he said he felt this reflected the mood of the public.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Matt Hancock speaks to a media crew near the Houses of Parliament on September 24, 2020 in London, England.

Last night friends of Hancock urged people to remember the months he had put in to fight the pandemic and keep people safe.

One insisted that he would have resigned even if Tory MPs had come out in support of him.

One said: "Matt's biggest frustration is not being able to see this out. The guy has been working his a... off since early January, he has not had a day off.

"Everything he has done in the past year and a half he has done because he genuinely wants to protect lives and get us out of this thing. There will be a bit of him that will be said that he cannot see it through to the end.

"Look at the vaccine programme, there are people alive today because of the decisions he took. We will see how history will judge him."

Separately, Hancock could also be investigated over whether he used his own personal account to negotiate contracts and communicate with officials during the pandemic.

Using a Gmail account rather than a designated government address makes communications less accessible to officials within his own department and members of the public submitting Freedom of Information requests.

It could mean crucial emails, potentially including ones where the awarding of lucrative PPE contracts were discussed, may never see the light of day.