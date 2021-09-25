Queues at British petrol stations build, despite government saying there is no panic over fuel shortages

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to relax immigration rules for European lorry drivers as queues began to form at petrol stations following warnings of fuel rationing.

Up to 5000 temporary visas for HGV (heavy good vehicle) drivers are expected to be granted under the plans, The Telegraph understands.

British ministers met on Friday to agree the proposals, which are also expected to see military driving examiners brought in to increase the number of HGV tests that can be conducted in a bid to boost the supply of British drivers.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images An aerial view of people queuing for petrol and diesel at a Tesco's Supermarket in Northwich, United Kingdom.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary – who had been leading resistance within the Government to calls for the recruitment of more European drivers – was at the meeting and is understood to have dropped her opposition.

Sources stressed that there were strict time limits on the measures. Johnson still has to sign off the plans, but is expected to do so this weekend.

There were chaotic scenes at forecourts on Friday (local time) as motorists defied orders not to panic buy after a decision by BP to begin rationing fuel to petrol stations.

Alberto Pezzali/AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to relax immigration rules for European lorry drivers as queues began to form at petrol stations following warnings of fuel rationing.

On Friday night, EG Group, which is owned by the billionaire Issa brothers who also own Asda, said it was imposing a £30 (NZ$58.40) limit at its 400 petrol stations.

There are predictions that petrol prices could jump by as much as 3p per litre in coming weeks, with oil prices on Friday closing on a three-year high.

Downing St said on Friday night: “We have ample fuel stocks in this country, and the public should be reassured that there are no shortages. But, like countries around the world, we are suffering from a temporary Covid-related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country.

“We're looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems, but any measures we introduce will be very strictly time-limited.

“We are moving to a high-wage, high-skilled economy and businesses will need to adapt, with more investment in recruitment and training to provide long-term resilience.”

As well as warnings about the impact of the HGV driver shortage on getting fuel to petrol stations, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) cautioned on Friday that, if the crisis was not addressed in the next 10 days, there would be "significant disruption" at Christmas.

Andrew Opie, the director of food at the BRC, said: “Currently, the UK faces a shortfall of around 90,000 HGV drivers – and it is consumers who ultimately suffer the consequences. Unless a solution can be found in the next 10 days, it is inevitable that we will see significant disruption in the run-up to Christmas.”

Alberto Pezzali/AP Britain’s Home Secretary, Priti Patel, had originally been leading resistance within the Government against calls for the recruitment of more European drivers.

Under the British Government's plans, several thousand temporary visas will also be made available for poultry workers in the food processing sector.

The lorry driver shortage is the latest consumer headache for the Government after a week of chaos in the energy sector which has seen two suppliers collapse amid soaring gas and electricity prices. The Government has been forced to step in to subsidise CO2 production.

Around 20,000 EU lorry drivers returned home during the Covid pandemic, according to industry estimates, but a further 50,000 British drivers with HGV licences have stopped working during the past 18 months.

Alongside the visas for lorry drivers, which will be similar to those available for seasonal European farm workers, the Ministry of Defence is expected to make available military examiners to boost the number of HGV driving tests that can be conducted.

The Department for Education will also launch a series of skills “boot camps”, which Whitehall sources said would provide “crash course-style” training to new drivers.

Peter Byrne/AP A petrol tanker delivers fuel to a petrol station in Liverpool, England, which was closed due to having no fuel.

As part of the plans, the Department for Transport will launch a drive to convince thousands of retired British drivers return to the roads, as well as looking at further ways to speed up the time it takes for new drivers to qualify.

The shortage of drivers has been exacerbated by a backlog of 40,000 waiting to take their tests because the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency was prevented from conducting the exams during Covid lockdowns.

There have also been delays in the processing of applications for full HGV licenses by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency because the forms have to be handled in person and many officials are working from home.

The visa plans emerged as The Telegraph can reveal that several major supermarkets have discussed writing to customers as soon as next week to warn them that there could be less choice on shelves this Christmas.

According to one source, the discussions have been prompted by growing fears that food retailers will miss their targets for stocking so-called “ambient” or shelf products, such as cranberry sauce, by the end of October.

This is likely to have significant knock-on effects for November, when their focus shifts to stocking fresh products such as Brussels sprouts and turkeys.

Peter Byrne/AP The lorry driver shortage is the latest consumer headache for the British Government after a week of chaos in the energy sector which has seen two suppliers collapse amid soaring gas and electricity prices.

On Friday night, Downing St denied claims by Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president, that Johnson had asked him for an “emergency” deal to ease shortages of an unspecified food product, rumoured to be turkeys.

“Without action, there will very likely be a shortage of some fresh foods,” the source added. “And at some point they have to tell their customers. They don't want to do that – because what customers will think is, rather than you may not have some sprouts, let's get in the car and stock up.”

Food supply chain at breaking point

Restaurants and pubs are also facing significant disruption due to an “acute shortage of drivers”, with industry body UKHospitality revealing that members are reporting products missing from deliveries.

“The acute shortage of drivers is affecting all parts of the supply chain – the fractures are being felt from farm to fork and our members are reporting on average one in five items simply not turning up on each and every delivery,” said Kate Nicholls, the organisation's chief executive.

“Coupled with labour shortages across the sector, it is indicative of a food supply chain at breaking point.”

Since May, industry leaders have warned of the looming lorry driver crisis – but Patel and Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, led opposition to calls to expand the list of “shortage occupations” which makes it easier for Europeans to work in the UK under the post-Brexit immigration system.

They argued that British firms must instead improve pay and conditions to attract more UK drivers.

Only on Friday morning, Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said that granting fast-track visas to European HGV drivers risked undermining efforts to drive up wages, in turn exacerbating the shortages.

However, in recent days, George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, and Stephen Barclay, the British Cabinet Office minister, have pushed for a U-turn, having been confronted with warnings of empty shelves and panic buying in December.

On Friday night, a senior government source said: “We believe in British workers being paid properly and we will not give in to big businesses who want to change immigration rules to drive down wages.”