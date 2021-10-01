ATM raids: Nine arrested in the Netherlands after suspect blew himself up filming bomb tutorial

Police in the Netherlands and Germany have arrested gang members responsible for a string of bombings on cash machines after one of its members blew himself up testing an explosive device.

Nine suspected members of a gang responsible for a string of robberies targeting ATMs in Germany had set up a training centre to show how to blow up ATMs, European Union police agency Europol said.

The makeshift training facility in the central Dutch city of Utrecht helped unmask the gang during an 18-month cross-border investigation, according to Europol.

Police in the northern German city of Osnabrueck said they became suspicious when a 29-year-old Dutch man there ordered several ATMs, saying they were for an art project in the Netherlands.

Instead, the machines were delivered to a warehouse in Utrecht, where the man and an accomplice tested ways of blowing them up to get at cash inside and made video recordings of their efforts, the police agency said.

“The pair was ordering different models of ATMs and recording tutorials on how to most effectively blow them up,” Europol said in a statement.

Police in the central Netherlands said the 29-year-old ultimately was killed in September 2020 while testing an explosive device at the training centre. An accomplice was injured and arrested. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch and German privacy laws.

Dutch police arrested three suspects Wednesday (NZT) and raided seven properties, where they found equipment used for blowing up ATMs. Osnabrueck police said the arrests brought the number of suspects detained during the investigation to nine.

The three suspects arrested this week are expected to be sent to Germany to face prosecution.

The gang is accused of blowing up at least 15 ATMs across Germany, causing millions of euros in damage.

Some 414 ATMs were blow up across Germany in 2020, an increase of 19 per cent compared to the previous year. German authorities believe about two-thirds of the suspects come from the Netherlands, where heightened security measures imposed by Dutch banks resulted in criminal activity shifting to Germany.

“The cross-border investigation worked brilliantly,” Osnabrueck police chief Michael Massmann said. “This is a big blow against the international scene that’s blowing up ATMs and their criminal activities.”

“Thanks to our investigation, we managed to get at the people involved in the organisation and logistics for the first time,” he added. “We’re going to stay on the case and not let up.”