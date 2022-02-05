Kiwi in Ukraine says it's calm near the front line as threat of Russian invasion looms

A Kiwi photojournalist 20km from fighting in Ukraine says locals have got used to the constant state of conflict.

Amos Chapple, a photojournalist for Radio Free Europe, spoke to Stuff from Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov and south of Donetsk, where fighting is simmering between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.

In the past months, Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, and in recent days has moved blood banks and anti-riot police to the border.

Amos Chapple/RFE/RL Kiwi photojournalist Amos Chapple said he has got used to the constant state of conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Last week, The New York Times reported United States intelligence had found Russia was preparing a fake video of Ukrainians killing Russians, to use as a pretext for invasion.

“The atmosphere is very calm,” Chapple said.

“A photographer I spoke to at the front a while ago joked that that closer to the front line you are, the more relaxed it seems.”

Amos Chapple/RFE/RL Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders and in recent days has moved blood banks and anti-riot police to the border.

War had become like the weather – “a topic of discussion but not of much concern”, he said.

“If you look at the local news, there are stories about soldiers being shot on the front, interspersed with news about the Sea of Azov freezing over today. Locals are warned not to throw food out to seagulls on the ice since that could attract street dogs that could fall through and die,” he said.

In 2014, Ukraine seized Crimea following an uprising in the country and the subsequent election of a pro-Western government. Separatists in the country’s Russian-speaking Donestk region took up arms, carved out a small state, and have been fighting Ukraine since.

In response to recent Russian troop movements, the US has sent more troops and put them on high alert.

Russian president Vladimir Putin wants NATO to guarantee Ukraine won’t join the military alliance as he seeks to rebuild the former Soviet Union in Russia’s sphere of influence.

New Zealand has called on Russia to reduce the risk of a miscalculation.

“That sense of calm among locals is not disbelief that Russian armour could invade. It’s more about people accustomed to living with war, and who have learned not to stress about what they can affect,” Chapple said.

“A hotelier I spoke to said breezily he thinks the chance of invasion is 30 per cent.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine on Wednesday and has supplied the steppe state with anti-tank weaponry, as well as a few troops in a training capacity.

But, Chapple said, the average Ukrainian didn't really care about the Johnson meeting with president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Amos Chapple/RFE/RL There are 25 New Zealanders in Ukraine registered with SafeTravel, an increase from the nine registered a week ago.

“There really isn’t this heightened sense of something big incoming.

“For me, it’s easy to pick up on that feeling of calm the locals have, but today I did find myself looking around for hollows where I might be able to throw myself if Mariupol were to be shelled,” he said.

Chapple said stockpiling wasn’t something he’d found amongst the population.

“I went to a gun shop here ... I spoke to the guy, speaking Russian to the guy, I asked, ‘is there a surge of gun sales?’ and the guy collapsed onto his counter and was like ‘man you’re the fifteenth foreign journalist to ask me the same question, no everything is fine, there are hunters coming in here, we sell guns for hunting, just relax’.”

Chapple spoke to one couple in a town right on the front line, where artillery fire could be heard, who were stockpiling food. But he wasn’t aware of anyone in Mariupol doing it.

“The only thing you notice here is the presence of journalists. Otherwise, it feels like a country that is used to having a low-level conflict on its borders and nothing really seems to be different.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said there were 25 New Zealanders in Ukraine registered with SafeTravel, an increase on the nine registered a week ago.

The ministry has advised Kiwis to “consider leaving” the country.