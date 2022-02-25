Ukraine invasion could 'lose Putin's political power'

Russian president Vladimir Putin could lose his political power over the invasion of Ukraine, an expert on the eastern European country says.

Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday, which Putin said was a military operation to demilitarise Ukraine. There has been fighting in Ukraine since, including at the capital Kyiv.

Jeffrey Sanders from Massey University’s centre for defence and security studies has been following the situation closely.

He has a master’s degree in international security and a degree in defence studies and history, and Ukraine is his specialist area. His wife is from Ukraine but is in the New Zealand Defence Force and preferred not to comment.

Ukraine expert Jeffrey Sanders is worried for the people of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

“We’re opposed to the war,” Sanders said. “Ukraine didn’t want to fight this war. Nobody wanted to see dead Ukrainians and dead Russians.

“The only person that can stop this war is Vladimir Putin. All the blood is on his hands.”

Ukrainian forces have been fighting hard against the invasion and it has drawn condemnation from countries around the world. Sanders believed the move by Putin had not been a popular one.

“I think this means a rebellion in Russian. The ordinary people don’t want to fight the Ukrainians. A lot of them are already protesting Russia. There’s been reports of Russian units refusing to cross the border.

“This may actually be the end of Putin. If he can’t win here this is going to lose political power. The sanctions that are coming are going to hurt him and his oligarch friends.”

Since the invasion Western countries have imposed strict sanctions on Russia in an effort to convince it to pull out.

Sanders said the sanctions imposed on Russia would have a “significant effect” along with the fighting and European countries, which have relied on Russia for resources like gas, would look for other sources.

Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukraine had a military of about 250,000, as well as 200,000 reserves and Sanders said he had seen them fighting back against the Russian forces.

“They have a battle-hardened army who are fighting for their homeland and their families. So they’re going to fight harder than other Russian conscripts.”

He wanted to see the Russians pull out of Ukraine completely and return the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, seizing the strategically important area on the Black Sea.

He said even though parts of eastern Ukraine had large amounts of Russian speakers, that part of the country was not as pro-Russia as Putin made out and the people who were pro-Russia had already gone to Russia. He said Ukraine still controlled about two-thirds of the area.

The Sanders have family in Ukraine and were concerned for their well-being. His wife’s nieces and nephews could get conscripted to the armed forces and other family live near the fighting area.

“We’re worried because we’ve got a lot of friends and a lot of families over all parts of Ukraine. My in-laws, they can’t move, they’re elderly. There’s significant risk if they moved.”

People in Ukraine use a Kyiv subway as a bomb shelter.

The people in Ukraine were also shocked at the invasion, he said.

“Nobody thought the Russians were going to do this. The Russians were saying they’re not going to invade.

“They’re similar people, similar religion. Not the same people, but they’re very similar. They didn’t think they would do a full invasion.”