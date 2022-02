Live: Missiles launched at Ukraine from Black Sea as Ukrainian president refuses to flee, urges country to 'stand firm' against Russia

Russia has attacked Ukraine, launching a full-scale invasion of the eastern European nation. Stuff has the latest updates on what’s happening. Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images A member of Ukraine’s territorial defence battalion stands on a military redoubt in the capital Kyiv. Stuff Facebook

