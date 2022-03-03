Ukrainian man offers to tow Russian tank - back to Russia

A Ukrainian man talks to Russian soldiers who are in a tank that has stopped on a road.

There was a rare moment of levity amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this week after a chance meeting on a quiet road.

A video was posted online of what appears to be a Ukrainian man filming a Russian tank that has stopped on the road.

From his car he asks the soldiers in the tank what has happened and they say they have run out of fuel.

The man then makes them an offer.

"Can I tow you back… to Russia?," he asks.

The soldiers laugh at the suggestion and one even says they don’t know where they are going.

The video was widely circulated on social media earlier in the week before being translated into English. It is unclear where in Ukraine the footage was shot.