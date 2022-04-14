'Killers, rapists and looters': Reports of sexual violence against Ukrainian women and children grow, as UN calls for investigation

Content warning: This article and videos contain details of rape and sexual abuse.

Horrific accounts of rape and sexual violence against women in Ukraine continue to emerge amid the war with Russia, and the United Nations is calling for an independent investigation.

Speaking to The Guardian, Antonina Medvedchuk, 31, said that when she woke up to the sound of bombing on the day the war broke out, she grabbed condoms and scissors to use as a weapon to protect herself, before leaving her home near Kyiv.

Omar Marques/Getty Images Ukrainian women hug each other during a peaceful protest in Krakow, Poland.

“Every break between curfew and bombing I was looking for emergency contraception instead of a basic first aid kit,” she told The Guardian.

“My mother tried to reassure me: ‘This is not a war like that, they don’t exist any more, they are from old movies.’ I have been a feminist for eight years, and I cried in silence, because all wars are like this,” she said.

Speaking to the BBC, a woman under the alias of Anna, described how a Chechen fighter, who was allied with Russia, barged into her home, took her away and raped her. The attack was interrupted by a unit of Russian soldiers, who stopped the soldier and took him away.

Omar Marques/Getty Images Ukrainian mothers wear the Ukrainian national flag and carry handmade dolls resembling babies during a peaceful protest against the killing of children by the Russian army during the invasion of Ukraine.

When she fled home, she found her husband had been shot abdomen. “He had tried to run after me to save me, but he was hit by a round of bullets,” the BBC reported her saying. He died two days later.

The soldiers who interrupted the attack stayed in her house for a few days, and took her husband's belongings.

“When they left, I found drugs and Viagra. They would get high and they were often drunk. Most of them are killers, rapists and looters. Only a few are OK,” she told the BBC.

Rodrigo Abd/AP Men look at their restaurant set on fire by people who previously looted it in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

A few doors down from Anna, another woman was allegedly raped and killed, and her body disposed of outside. Neighbours said the man responsible was the same man who attacked Anna, the BBC reported.

In Bucha, a Ukrainian town that has seen some of the war’s ghastliest scenes, a group of about 24 women and girls, aged between 14 and 24, were “systematically” raped in the basement of one house. The attack was reported by the Ukrainian ombudsman for human rights Lyudmyla Denisova. She told The Sydney Morning Herald nine of the group were now pregnant.

Rodrigo Abd/AP Vlad, 6, stands near the grave of his mother, who died, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Vlad's mother died when the family was forced to shelter in a basement during the occupation by the Russian army. The family still doesn't know what illness caused her death.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken about the reports of sexual violence committed by Russian troops. CNN quoted him saying that images from Bucha were evidence not of the “random act of a rogue unit,” but a “deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities.”

The growing reports and concerns around sexual violence amid the war have since been voiced at the UN.

UN representative Sima Bahous called for a “gender-sensitive” humanitarian response during an address at the UN Security Council in New York. Bahous is an executive director of UN Women, a UN entity dedicated to advancing gender equity.

Omar Marques/Getty Images A Ukrainian woman cries during a peaceful protest in Krakow, Poland, against the killing of children by the Russian army during the invasion of Ukraine.

CNN reported her saying there were a number of “red flags” and that allegations of rape and sexual violence “must be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability”.

She said there was also an increased risk of human trafficking at border crossings, with young women and unaccompanied teenagers at particular risk.

Russia has denied the allegations. “No convincing evidence has been presented for any of these crimes,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, told the council, which Al Jazeera reported.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.