New Zealand Hercules aircraft arrives in UK for Ukraine military aid

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says NZ is sending Hercules aircraft to help Ukraine, $7.5m for weapons.

New Zealand’s Hercules aircraft sent to Europe to help move donated military provisions to Ukraine and provide millions of dollars for weapons to arm Ukrainian soldiers has arrived in the UK.

The C13 Hercules left Auckland on Wednesday last week and arrived at the Royal Air Force in Brize Norton early this morning.

The plane carried 50 New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) staff, who are expected to start their mission of transporting donated military aid between centres in Europe later this week.

“Over the next few months, our C130 will join a chain of military aircraft from partner nations, travelling throughout Europe, carrying much-needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centres,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference last week.

“But at no point will they enter Ukraine, nor have they been asked to.

The Hercules and crew will be deployed for up to 60 days.

The Government has also committed $13 million towards military, legal, and human rights support, including $7.5 to procure weapons and ammunition and $4 million to support satellite access for the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence.

NZDF/Stuff Hercules carried 50 New Zealand Defence Force staff to the UK.

This is not the first aid New Zealand has sent to Ukraine.

The Government also deployed nine intelligence analysts to Belgium and United Kingdom to help gather intelligence on the war in Ukraine three weeks ago.

The Russian invasion has been going on in Ukraine for 53 days now, but the war is far from over.

In the last week, hundreds of dead civilians have been found, most shot dead, and Russia has renewed its bombing in Kyiv.

NZDF/Stuff The plane arrived in the early hours of Monday morning NZ time.

NZDF Admiral Jim Gilmour said New Zealand was making a significant contribution to support Ukraine’s self-defence.

“It’s complex and the situation in Ukraine is changing almost daily... [we are] working alongside our partners, so they can get underway with transporting the large quantities of donated military aid to third countries, and to where it’s needed most, Ukraine,” he said.

In total, New Zealand has contributed $30 million to Ukraine and deployed 67 people.