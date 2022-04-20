Ukrainians queue for stamps showcasing defiance of soldiers on Snake Island

The sinking of the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet has boosted Ukrainian morale, as well as sales of a postage stamp commemorating an earlier incident involving the cruiser.

In another instance underscoring continued defiance as the war grinds into an eighth week, an art studio in Lviv in western Ukraine is auctioning a non-fungible token (NFT) based on a mug shot of oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was recaptured by Ukrainian authorities this week.

The sinking of the Russian cruiser Moskva came shortly after Ukraine's national postal service released 1 million stamps depicting a Ukrainian fighter holding up a middle finger in front of the vessel.

Defence of Ukraine/Twitter The "First Day" stamp showcases the defiance Ukrainian soldiers during an incident with Russian troops on Snake Island in February.

The "First Day" stamp was an interpretation of an incident that occurred on Snake Island on February 24 in which Ukrainian border guards reportedly told off the encroaching Moskva with colourful language as Russia launched its invasion.

As news emerged of the sinking of the Moskva - for which Ukrainian officials claimed responsibility - Ukrainians lined up outside a Kyiv post office in hope of snatching up the special stamp.

Odessa's governor and the Ukrainian military said a Ukrainian missile attack sank the Russian warship - an assertion backed by Washington - while Moscow blamed a combination of a fire and bad weather.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media to promote the commemorative stamp and an envelope that bore the same image. He mocked the damaged vessel, telling people using the stamps to remember that the Moskva "always travels only in one direction" - downward.

Images of the dishevelled and handcuffed mogul Medvedchuk have also circulated widely since his recapture. Medvedchuk, who has been charged with treason, escaped house arrest shortly after the invasion, according to Kyiv.

Artists from the M81 Studio retooled a post-capture photo of Medvedchuk into what they termed "Warhol-style" pop art. Proceeds from the sale of the "Kremlin agent Medvedchuk for sale" NFT, which was trading at roughly NZ$470 (US$320), will be used to support Ukraine's defence efforts, the studio said.

None Screenshot showing the wreck of the Russian warship, Moskva.

"We are used to Medvedchuk being corrupt, but finally, he is being sold to benefit Ukraine, and not for his own enrichment," it added. An attorney for Medvedchuk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington Post's Peter Bejger contributed to this report.