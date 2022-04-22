German man named as suspect in the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann

A German man has been declared a formal suspect in connection with the disappearance of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, a Portuguese prosecutor's office says.

The mystery behind missing girl Madeleine McCann has remained unsolved for almost 15 years. The 3-year-old vanished while on holiday with her British family in Praia da Luz, Portugal in May 2007.

The young girl’s disappearance sparked one of the biggest searches of its kind in recent years, and has continued to make headlines around the world as investigations continued.

A new development in the case was reported by international media on Friday, after a Portuguese prosecutor's office said a man in Germany had been declared as a formal suspect, 9 News reported.

Prosecutors in Faro did not formally name the suspect but said in a statement he was identified as a suspect by German authorities at its request, The Guardian reported.

In 2020, German police revealed they were investigating Christian Bruckner as an official suspect.

His lawyer said that his client has not been charged over the case, The Guardian reported.

Madeleine has been missing for nearly 15 years. It’s possible the timing of the update in the case could be related to the country’s 15-year statute of limitations for crimes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or more, The Guardian reported.