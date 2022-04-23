Amid appeal for 'full evacuation' of Mariupol, Russia seeks 'control' of southern Ukraine and path to Moldova

A Russian military commander has said that Moscow aims to seize "full control" over eastern and southern Ukraine, providing a path to the annexed Crimean Peninsula and to a breakaway enclave of Moldova - the most serious such threat to that country issued to date.

The comments came after President Joe Biden said the Kremlin was setting the stage for a new phase of the war, as he announced US$800 million (NZ$1.2b) in new military aid for Kyiv, tailored for combat in the eastern Donbas region.

"We will speak softly and carry a large Javelin," Biden said on Thursday, paraphrasing President Theodore Roosevelt.

Alexei Alexandrov/AP Civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 19.

Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's Central Military District, outlined the goals of what he called "the second phase" of Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine, according to the state-run news agency Tass. It was unclear whether he was describing official policy.

READ MORE:

* Ukraine: Satellite images show a mass grave for Mariupol being dug

* Britain and India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine

* Why the war in Ukraine is pushing the Doomsday Clock’s hands closer to midnight

* War in Ukraine spurs bid to take a closer look at UN vetoes



"One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine," he said. "This will provide a land corridor" to the Crimean Peninsula, he added, and "influence on the vital objects of the Ukrainian economy."

It will also give the Russian military "yet another point of access to Transnistria," where "oppression of the Russian-speaking population" has been "observed," he said.

Transnistria is a breakaway enclave of Moldova that functions as an independent nation, where Moldovan authorities say they have little control.

Sergei Grits/AP Many Ukrainian refugees fled into neighbouring countries, including Moldova, as Russia invaded.

The Moldovan government has worried since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine about a possible attack on Moldova, which has taken in thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

An estimated 1500 Russian troops are already stationed in Transnistria.

Ukrainian officials had previously warned that Russia may use the breakaway area to launch attacks into western Ukraine, potentially surrounding Ukrainian forces in the south and threatening the key port city of Odessa, an economic lifeline for Ukraine about 48km (30 miles) from the Moldovan border.

Russian forces previously attempted an attack on Odessa, but Ukraine's troops in the neighbouring city of Mykolaiv thwarted their advances.

As Russia focuses its fire on Ukraine's east and south, outgunned fighters remain holed up with civilians in a final holdout, the Azovstal steel plant, in the southern port of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Russian forces had captured most of the city in a crushing siege.

Maxar Technologies Satellite imagery near Mariupol taken on March 19 shows an overview of the cemetery and the early expansion of graves.

On Friday, Mariupol's mayor renewed his appeal for a "full evacuation". Satellite images provided to The Washington Post by US-based Maxar Technologies showed a mass grave outside the city - evidence of possible war crimes, according to Ukrainian officials.

Further key updates from Friday:

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have "stalled."

- The conflict has inflicted roughly US$60b (NZ$90.4b) worth of damage to Ukraine's infrastructure, according to the World Bank chief. Zelenskyy told a virtual World Bank forum that his country would need $7b (NZ$10.5b) in monthly financial support.

- Zelenskyy claimed in a video that Russian forces were seeking to collect information on residents in the Black Sea port city of Kherson in an attempt to set up a "referendum" to break the southern region away from Ukraine.