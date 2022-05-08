Ukrainian counterattacks are pushing Russian artillery out of range of Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces have pushed back the Russian army, seizing back control of a string of villages in the east and embarrassing the Kremlin on the eve of its Victory Day parades.

Reports from Kharkiv said Ukrainian forces had captured several hamlets to the north and east of the country's second-biggest city, a key initial objective for Russia.

Kharkiv lies 20kilometres from the border with Russia and has been the focus of some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

It is famed across Russia for its university, established in 1804 under Russian Tsar Alexander I.

Towns taken back by Ukraine

"Ukrainian forces may be able to drive Russian forces out of artillery range of Kharkiv city itself in the coming days," the US-based Institute for the Study of War reported.

Much of the city now lies in ruins and, although analysts said the Russian army is close to being pushed out of artillery range, a Russian missile on Saturday (local time) hit and destroyed a museum dedicated to Hryhoriy Skovoroda, an 18th-century Ukrainian-Cossack philosopher.

Photos showed the smashed roof of the museum. One man was injured in the missile strike.

Meanwhile, in Mariupol's besieged steelworks, Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov battalion also continued to resist Russian attacks despite Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring the city captured.

Felipe Dana/AP People watch as a residential building burns following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

And from inside the steelworks itself a Ukrainian soldier told The Telegraph that they would "fight no matter what".

"Russian invaders continue to storm Azovstal, but there was a safe evacuation of civilians,” said 22-year-old Vladislav in an interview carried out through a social media channel.

Around 50 civilians were evacuated from the steelworks in an operation that Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov battalion, said had killed three of his soldiers.

News reports said that there are still 176 civilians living in squalid conditions inside the steelworks, alongside about 2000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Mariupol has endured the most destructive bombardment of the 10-week-old war and the steelworks is the final part of the city, a southern port on the Azov Sea, still in the hands of Ukrainian fighters.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Russian self-propelled artillery vehicles, tanks and military vehicles roll along Tverskaya street toward Red Square to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia.

A few kilometres from the steelworks, labourers painted war-scarred buildings, hung flags and repaired windows ahead of a Kremlin-organised Victory Day parade planned to mark Russia's capture of Mariupol.

Elsewhere, on frontlines in Ukraine, there were reports of continued fighting and shelling in the Donbas region focused on what has been described as a "cauldron" between the town of Izyum and the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Izyum, which lies 123km from Kharkiv in north Ukraine, is considered vital to Russian success in the Donbas region as capturing it would give the Russian army an important launchpad to encircle Ukrainian forces.

Analysts said that although Russian soldiers had made progress around the town of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian resistance around Izyum itself had pushed back Russian soldiers.

Severodonetsk is the easternmost city in Ukraine still under Ukrainian government control and if Russia did capture it, it would be considered a major military prize.

“The city is almost surrounded by Russian and [separatist] Lugansk People’s Republic troops,” Oleksandr Striuk, the head of the Severodonetsk military administration, said on Ukrainian television.

“They are trying to storm the city through nearby villages.”

He also said that 15,000 civilians were still trapped in the city, compared to a pre-war population of 100,000.