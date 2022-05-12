Russian troops forced to retreat back across the border in fierce Ukrainian counter-attack

Russian troops have been forced to retreat behind their own borders, Kyiv officials said, as Ukraine launched counter-attacks aimed at halting Moscow’s main advance in the east.

Ukrainian military officials said their units operating in the region around Kharkiv - the country’s second-largest city - and Izyum, to the south-east, had forced Russian troops to switch from attack to defence.

Felipe Dana/AP Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

In their intelligence update, the officials said Russian units had sustained “significant losses” and were “withdrawn from Ukraine to the Belgorod region”, 40km inside Russia’s territory.

As Ukrainian troops advanced north towards the Russian border, they liberated four towns to the north and north-east of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

In a report, the Institute of War, a US-based think-tank, cited a Russian source who claimed Ukrainian fighters had moved within nearly 10km of the Russian border.

Felipe Dana/AP A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said: “The enemy switched to defence after an unsuccessful assault around Kharkiv. In the Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian armed forces see some success and are liberating settlements.”

Counter-attack could signal new phase in war

The Ukrainian counter-attack in the north-west of the country could signal a new phase in the war, with resistance fighters attempting to starve Russia of troops and supplies in the eastern Donbas region.

By pushing back Russian troops who had occupied the outskirts of Kharkiv since the start of the invasion on February 24, Kyiv’s forces are moving into striking distance of key supply lines, fuelling Moscow’s offensives further south.

Felipe Dana/AP Firefighters extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment at a park in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Neil Melvin, of the Royal United Services Institute, said: “Ukrainians are getting close to the Russian border. So all the gains that the Russians made in the early days in the north-east of Ukraine are increasingly slipping away.”

But as they were driven out of the Kharkiv region, Russians left a host of “deadly traps”, as well as murdered civilians and destroyed homes.

Oleg Synegubov, Kharkiv’s regional governor, said: “Thanks to the successful actions of the armed forces and the liberation of a number of settlements in Kharkiv, it is now relatively quiet.”

“It is dangerous to return to the recently liberated settlements”, he added in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Alexey Furman/Getty Images Larysa, 55, and Viktor, 57, stand next to their destroyed house on May 11, 2022 in Pidhaine, Ukraine.

“The enemy has completely mined everything, including schools, kindergartens and private homes.”

In his overnight address late on Tuesday, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, praised the efforts by his fighters to push Russian troops away from Kharkiv.

“The occupiers are gradually being pushed away,” he said. “I am grateful to all our defenders who are holding the line and demonstrating truly superhuman strength to drive out the army of invaders.”

Ukraine also finds success in Izyum

Ukrainian fighters have also had success in Izyum, which lies 124km from Kharkiv in north Ukraine, and is considered vital to Russian chances of seizing control of the Donbas region.

Uncredited/AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised his the efforts of his troops.

“In Izyum direction, the enemy has also switched to defence and constraining actions,” Brig Gen Hromov said.

Controlling the Kharkiv and Izyum regions is considered of vital strategic importance to Moscow’s offensive in the Donbas.

The main highway from Belgorod, used as Russia’s main logistics hub in the war, runs directly through both areas.

A Ukrainian soldier involved in the liberations on the outskirts of Kharkiv said Kyiv’s forces would be able to make more progress if given more Western weapons.

The fighter, who goes by the name “Uncle Roma”, told DW TV: “The weapons are helping us a lot, especially the anti-tank one.

“I wish that we could get more of them. We use the weapons for specific targets and here you see the results. If we had more weapons, we would get more results.”

Buoyed on by recent successes, Kyiv has seemingly upgraded its ambitions to push Russia fully out of Ukraine.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images A man walks past a residential apartment block damaged one day before by a Russian missile strike on May 6 in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. The city has been a target of missile strikes as Russia focuses on the surrounding Donbas region.

Dmytro Kuleba, its foreign minister, said Ukraine could move to liberate Crimea if its forces can defeat Russia in the Donbas.

“In the first months of the war, the victory for us looked like withdrawal of Russian forces to the positions they occupied before February 24 and payment for inflicted damage,” he told the Financial Times.

“Now, if we are strong enough on the military front and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of war, of course, the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories.”