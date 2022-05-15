US Republican senators meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of Republican senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during an unannounced visit Saturday (local time), delivering the latest show of American solidarity with the country at war with Russia.

A video posted on Zelenskyy’s Telegram account showed McConnell and Senators Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas greeting him in the capital.

Zelenskyy, in an Instagram post, called the visit “a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people”.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has visited Ukraine.

The trip came at a time when the Senate is working to approve a nearly US$40 billion (about NZ$64 billion) package for Ukraine, a substantial infusion of support that will push American aid to the region well above US$50 billion.

READ MORE:

* Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

* Vladimir Putin’s ‘mistress’ and ex-wife sanctioned as noose tightens on ‘shady’ inner circle

* Turkey's leader opposes letting Finland and Sweden join Nato

* Ukraine: Russia suffers heavy losses in failed river crossing attempt, officials say



The measure includes US$6 billion for Ukraine for intelligence, equipment and training for its forces, plus US$4 billion in financing to help Ukraine and Nato allies build up their militaries.

Passage was delayed Thursday by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who demanded the inclusion of a proposal to have an inspector general scrutinise the new spending.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images Ukraine has been fighting invading Russian forces since February.

But final approval is not in doubt and could come in the week ahead, reflecting overwhelming support in Congress for replenishing the Ukrainian war effort.

“They’re only asking for the resources they need to defend themselves against this deranged invasion,” McConnell said this past week of the Ukrainians.

“And they need this help right now.”

It was the second high-profile congressional delegation to stop in Ukraine in as many weeks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited on May 1 with a group of House Democrats and promised Zelenskyy that the United States will “be there for you until the fight is done”.

First lady Jill Biden visited western Ukraine last weekend for a Mother’s Day meeting with Zelenskyy's wife, Olena Zelenska.