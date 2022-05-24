Starbucks is the latest food giant to exit Russia

Following Coca-Cola and McDonald's lead, Starbucks is now pulling out of the Russian market, closing 130 stores there.

Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees on Monday (local time), the food and coffee giant said it decided to close its 130 stores in Russia and no longer have a brand presence there.

Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

The move follows McDonald's exit from the Russian market last week. McDonald's is selling its stores, which are almost all owned by the company, to an existing Russian franchisee. The stores won't be allowed to use McDonald's name or menu.

Starbucks' stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator. A spokesperson for Alshaya referred questions to Starbucks on Monday.

Starbucks entered the Russian market in 2007. In early March, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Starbucks announced that it would keep its Russian stores open but donate any profits to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A man rides a bicycle past an apartment building damaged by shelling of Russian forces on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine.

But notlong after Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, McDonald's and others temporarily halted their business in Russia, Starbucks changed course and temporarily closed its Russian stores.

“Through this dynamic situation, we will continue to make decisions that are true to our mission and values and communicate with transparency,” then Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a message to employees.