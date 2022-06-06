Britain’s pledge of advanced missiles for Ukraine triggers threats from Russia's Vladimir Putin

Extensive damage can be seen to a rail freight rolling stock repair facility in Darnytsia district in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Britain has promised to send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after a similar US pledge which on Sunday (Monday NZT) triggered Vladimir Putin to threaten to strike new targets.

The M270 missile system is the Army’s most advanced rocket system and has a range of 80km, a longer reach than any missile technology currently being used on Ukraine’s battlefields.

“As Russia’s tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine,” Ben Wallace, the Minister of Defence, said.

“These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities.”

Hours before the Ministry of Defence announced its latest arms deployment, Russian cruise missiles hit the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April after narrowly missing a nuclear power plant in the south of the country.

The US-made M270 forms the bulk of the British Army’s long-range precision-guided missile capability. It has a three-man crew and can fire 12 rockets in 40 seconds with pinpoint accuracy. The missile system was deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Ministry of Defence also said that the deployment of the M270 missile system to Ukraine had been co-ordinated with the US which also promised last week to send a long-range missile system to Ukraine after Kyiv pledged not to use them against targets in Russia.

Bernat Armangue/AP A resident walks into a crater caused by a missile strike in Druzhkivka, eastern Ukraine.

But the missile upgrade pledges by Britain and the US triggered a new threat from Putin who used a TV interview at his residence in Sochi on Russia’s Black Sea coast to promise to hit new targets.

“If they are delivered, we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our weapons, which we have enough of, to strike at those objects that we have not yet hit,” he said in an interview with TV channel Russia-1, filmed on Friday.

Ukraine has been begging the West to supply longer-range missiles to allow it to counterattack Russian artillery which, combined with air strikes, is pounding its army in Donbas.

The Russian military has concentrated its efforts on conquering Donbas, now Putin’s priority, after being forced to retreat from around Kyiv in March.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, has said that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers are dying in Donbas and that the situation is “very difficult”. But in its latest intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence said that a Ukrainian counterattack in the city of Severnodonetsk had pushed back Russian forces.

“Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have counterattacked… likely blunting the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower,” it said.

Severnodonetsk is the last major Ukrainian-held city in the Luhansk region, which makes up half of Donbas and its capture would hand Putin a major propaganda coup.

In Kyiv, residents were woken up at dawn by the first Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital since April 28 when UN chief Antonio Guterres visited.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP A woman sits on a destroyed Russian tank placed as a symbol of war in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russia’s Defence Ministry has said that it had destroyed “T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries” with high precision missiles but Ukrainian officials disagreed.

“This morning, Russian troops once again fired on the railway infrastructure. Four rockets hit the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant,” said Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukraine’s railway. “One of the railway workers was injured and treated.”

Since the beginning of May, Russian missile strikes have repeatedly targeted the country’s railway network which has been used to supply Western weapons to Ukrainian forces on the frontlines. Millions of Ukrainians have also used the railway network to flee fighting in the south and east to the relative safety of west Ukraine and abroad.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Bomb disposal experts from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service prepare for a controlled explosion of 1 ton of unexploded missiles, artillery shells and mines that they have retrieved during the last week in the Borodianka area.

The Ukrainian Air Force command said that the Russian missiles appeared to have been launched from a Russian Tu-95 bomber flying over the Caspian Sea, several hundred miles away beyond Georgia and Azerbaijan, and that its air defence units had shot down one of the missiles.

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power company said that the missiles had flown close to its nuclear power plant in the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, about 354km south of Kyiv.

“Russia committed another act of nuclear terrorism at 5.30am (local time). A Russian cruise missile… flew critically low over the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant.”

Natacha Pisarenko/AP A man crosses a street as smoke rises in the background after Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, June 5.

In Odesa, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command also said that Russian missiles had targeted the port of Mykolaiv and its grain silos with missiles.

“At dawn, the Mykolaiv region was again subjected to a massive missile strike using aircraft,” it said. Photos from the alleged missile strike showed plumes of smoke billowing out of buildings.

Russia has been accused of triggering a global famine by blocking Ukraine ports and sabotaging equipment. Ukraine is one of the biggest suppliers of grain in the world.