Norway's Princess Martha Louise to wed US celebrity guru Durek Verrett

Self-described US shaman Duru Verrett says Princess Martha Louise is the ‘love of my life’.

Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, is engaged to her American boyfriend Durek Verrett, the palace said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old princess, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, has been together with Verrett, 47, since May 2019, according to Norwegian media.

Verrett describes himself on his website as a shaman and a guru to US celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Instagram, Verrett said the princess was the love of his life, and that he was “overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman”.

“When you know, you know. There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one.

“Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based in love and acceptance,” he wrote. “I am the happiest I’ve ever been.”

When the couple first began dating, Martha Louise described Verrett as her “twin flame”.

“He has made me realise that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being,” she said on Instagram.

Martha Louise has three daughters from her first marriage, which ended in 2016. According to Norwegian media, she plans to relocate to California with the girls.

The princess is a believer of “alternative therapies” and has written books in which she claimed to have communicated with angels.

Martha Louise’s older brother, Crown Prince Haakon, is the heir to the throne.

In a statement issued by the royal household, King Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced the engagement and said they “wish them all the best for the future”.