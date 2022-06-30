Jacinda Ardern speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Nato summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the two leaders spoke at the Nato Leaders’ Summit.

They both used their speeches to call for reform of the United Nations, where Russia holds veto power on the Security Council despite Ardern calling it a “morally bankrupt” state.

Throughout the Nato summit, Ukraine issued continued requests for weapons, saying more Ukrainians will die if the West doesn’t deliver.

Manu Fernandez/AP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Nato leaders via a video screen during the leaders’ summit.

Zelenskyy joined the summit virtually on Wednesday (local time) delivering a speech which questioned why Ukraine had not been able to join the Nato alliance and pushed for military aid.

He has also been inviting world leaders, businesspeople and celebrities to visit him in Kyiv, including extending an invitation to Ardern.

Ardern confirmed the invitation, but said it arrived too late for her to be able to schedule a visit to Ukraine into her Europe trip.

She arrived in Europe at the start of the week to join the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain, before heading to Brussels where Trade Minister Damien O’Connor has been in the midst of trade negotiations with the European Union (EU).

Ardern spoke to Zelenskyy from Brussels on Thursday morning (local time). She said she provided assurances to Zelenskyy that New Zealand would continue sanctioning those connected to the Russian government.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said Zelenskyy thanked New Zealand for its assistance so far, and Ardern expressed the country’s solidarity with and support of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ardern said New Zealand’s contribution, mainly via training of soldiers, logistical support and the donation of military first aid kits, had been acknowledged and welcomed. She said these recent discussions at Nato had not revealed any areas where New Zealand could contribute more.

KATIE SCOTHCHER/POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Nato Leaders' Summit.

Ardern spoke at the leaders' forum in the afternoon following Zelenskyy’s morning address on Wednesday and acknowledged the humanitarian crisis playing out in Ukraine.

“Russia’s actions are an affront to all of us. Not because this conflict should be characterised as a war of the West vs Russia, or even democracy vs autocracy, it is neither. Rather it’s a war of Russia versus all those who hold a basic sense of humanity and chose to act on it,” she said.

She said Russia’s power on multilateral bodies such as the United Nations Security Council needed to be reconsidered and called for reform of the UN in response.

Zelenskyy also questioned why Russia was allowed to continue to hold such powerful positions. He said the goal of Russia was to destroy international structures and said Vladimir Putin clearly had no regard for international rules or law which the UN promoted.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko​, attended the summit in person, and delivered another plea for weapons and military aid to be sent to Ukraine. He said weapons were desperately needed for self-defence, “or more people will die”.

Zelenskyy has been asking for modern weapons, including anti-missile defence systems.

The plight of Ukraine was on top of everyone’s minds at the Nato Leaders’ Summit in Madrid, but the main focus for the leaders on Wednesday was on how to ensure Russia’s invasion did not spread beyond Ukraine and into Nato states.

Ardern said she had been asking for updates and information about the situation in Ukraine, from world leaders who had recently visited the country, “speaking directly to some who are hosting and housing, in some cases, millions of refugees and also the instability it's created. There is no question it is top of mind for everyone.”

“No one has identified anything other than the need for all of us to continue – in what will likely be a long-drawn-out conflict – to have a mind to the humanitarian issues that will continue,” she said.

Ahead of the leaders’ forum, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said its members had agreed to a new support package for Ukraine with immediate medical supplies and body armour promised. He also said Nato would support longer-term upgrades to Ukraine’s “Soviet-era equipment” and would specifically support defence against biological and chemical weapons.

But on Wednesday, the biggest Nato announcement was that it would station more military equipment and armed forces in Nato countries near to the Russian and Ukranian borders. Stoltenberg said more than 300,000 military personnel would be involved in a “defence and deterrence” response, to try and ensure the Russian invasion of Ukraine didn’t move further into Europe.