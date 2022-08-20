Poland arrests octogenarian after 5kg of heroin found in suitcase

In this photo provided by the Polish National Fiscal Administration, a customs officer shows packages of heroin that were discovered in the luggage of a woman as she was transiting at Frederic Chopin airport in Warsaw, Poland.

A 81-year-old Danish woman travelling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over US$515,000 (NZ$832,000), officials in Poland said Friday (local time).

Customs officers at Frederic Chopin Airport decided to check the woman's luggage Sunday after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and her uneasy behaviour.

Packages with 5 kilograms of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom.

READ MORE:

* Company unwittingly imported 'enormous' haul of liquid drug for dealer

* Man found with large amount of cannabis previously sentenced for causing death of best friend while drug driving

* Men sent to prison for importing cocaine will 'almost certainly' be deported after



The woman, travelling from Malawi and Kenya through Doha and Warsaw, denied any wrongdoing.

She said family members had given her the suitcase with gifts for relatives in Canada, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office in Warsaw.

Uncredited/AP The heroin is reportedly worth more than NZ$830,000.

She was detained for three months and prosecutors have opened an investigation.

Under Polish law, she faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of narcotics.

Denmark officials confirmed that a Danish citizen was detained in Poland and said the ministry is “providing consular assistance”.