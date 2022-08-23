Hungary's top weather experts fired for getting the forecast wrong

A view of the River Danube in Budapest where 'Europe's biggest fireworks display' was postponed due to a severe weather forecast.

Hungary’s top weather experts have been fired after storms they forecast didn’t happen but did see a major fireworks postponed, the BBC has reported.

The weekend event in Budapest to celebrate St Stephen's Day - Hungary’s national holiday – had been billed as "Europe's biggest fireworks display".

Forty thousand fireworks were ready to be launched from 240 points along a 5km stretch of the Danube River, in a display usually watched by up to 2 million people. But officials called it off after checking the weather forecast.

However, the predicted storms missed the European capital, and instead lead to the sackings of the head and deputy head of the country’s National Meteorological Service (NMS), the BBC said.

The NMS agency apologised on Sunday, citing “a factor of uncertainty inherent in the profession”, the Guardian reported.

On Monday, Hungary’s Innovation Minister Laszlo Palkovics sacked the pair, with immediate effect.

The event was controversial before it was postponed. Nearly 100,000 people had signed a petition calling for it to be cancelled, and the opposition denounced the event as “a useless waste of money” at a time when the country’s economy is struggling, and Ukraine is at war.

The display has been rescheduled for Saturday.