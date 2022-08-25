Video captures superyacht sinking off Italy's southern coast

Italy’s Coast Guard has shared dramatic video showing a superyacht sinking off the country’s southern coast.

The video, shared earlier this week, shows the 40-metre yacht taking on water before sinking completely.

The yacht “sank 9 miles offshore of Catanzaro Marina”, Italy’s Coast Guard said on Twitter.

An investigation into the cause of the sinking is under way.

The yacht was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo, Sicily on Saturday (local time), The Washington Post reported.

All crew members and passengers were rescued.

Nobody was injured.

The vessel, named My Saga, was worth $US7.8 million (about NZ$12.5m), Bloomberg reported.

It was unclear who owned the vessel. It sails under the Cayman Islands flag.

The superyacht was built by Italian shipmaker Cantieri San Marco.

It was designed by British superyacht designer Tim Heywood, Bloomberg reported.