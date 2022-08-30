Video shows shipwrecked Italian submarine Velella sunk by Royal Navy

Divers have filmed the first high-quality footage of an Italian submarine that was torpedoed and sunk by the UK’s Royal Navy during the Second World War, confirming the identity of the wreck off the coast south of Naples.

The Argo-class submarine Velella was sunk by HMS Shakespeare in a rare submarine-on-submarine attack on September 7, 1943, as it headed south from Naples to oppose the Allied landings in Salerno. There were no survivors from its 50-strong crew.

The site of the wreck, at a depth of 140 metres and about ten miles from Punta Licosa, was pinpointed in May 2003, but high-quality images recorded by divers working with the Italian navy's mapping institute have now confirmed its identity.

Andrea Bada, one of the divers who filmed the footage, said: "We carried out two dives for a period of almost five hours, with a presence on the seabed of more than 25 minutes. That enabled us to capture pictures that provided certain identification of the Velella submarine," he told the Italian broadcaster TG2.

The loss of life was particularly poignant because it came four days after Italy had signed an armistice with the Allies on September 3.

The Italian navy had not been informed, however. The existence of the armistice signed at Cassibile in Sicily was not made public until early on September 8, when all Italian navy vessels were ordered to surrender.

On the day of the sinking, the 207ft Velella and another Italian submarine, the Benedetto Brin, were heading south on the surface about 20 miles east of Licosa Island when they were spotted by the submerged Shakespeare at about 8pm.

The British captain, Lieutenant in Command Michael Ainslie, chose to target the Velella because it was illuminated against the western sky, whereas the Brin soon disappeared from view against the land.

The Shakespeare fired six torpedoes, reporting at least four hits and the disintegration of the enemy submarine. Just over five hours later, Radio Algiers announced the news of the armistice signed in Sicily, and two days later Allied troops poured ashore at Salerno.

Rizia Ortolani and Giovanni Filangieri, the authors of an account of the 2003 search for the wreck have described the loss of life on board the submarine as a "totally useless sacrifice".

They said the Italian government "incredibly" voiced no objection when naval command expressed the intention of moving vessels to oppose the Anglo-American landings, despite the futility of the effort in light of the secretly signed armistice.

- THE TIMES, LONDON