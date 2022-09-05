Three siblings killed in 'violent stabbing' in Ireland

Undated family handout photo issued by Irish police of Lisa Cash, 18, and her two younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley.

Three siblings in Ireland are dead after what police are calling a violent stabbing at a house in Dublin, The Irish Times is reporting.

Police (Gardaí) were called to the home on the Rossfield estate about 12.30pm on Sunday (local time) where Lisa Cash, 18, and 8-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley were found with injuries. All three were taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Their 14-year-old brother was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Their mother, who is in her 40s, was not injured has been released from the hospital and is being supported by her family, said Gardaí.

According to the Guardian, a man in his 20s was arrested at the scene by the garda armed support unit using non-lethal devices, and he is being detained at Tallaght garda station.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation with the incident and believed that people involved were known to each other.

Officers described the incident as “violent, challenging and traumatic".

A neighbour told BBC News NI that she woke up to the aftermath of the incident with voices screaming and flashlights everywhere. "This was all going on behind my house - it's just scary to think of, it's horrific."

"The kids would always be so nice and friendly, they would all say hello to you," she added.

The area around the scene remained sealed off on Sunday as Police forensic examinations continue.

Neighbours have left flowers at the scene and one floral tribute read, "fly high little angels, our hearts are broken for you all", the BBC reported.

A local councillor said the family had lived in the neighbourhood for several years.

“I don’t know how the community are going to get over this. This community would be very tight knit. There’s going to be school tomorrow and kids missing,” Teresa Costello told the Irish Times.

Children's school, St Aidan's Senior National School in Tallaght, issued a statement saying that they are “deeply saddened” by the events and “would be providing support to pupils and school staff to help them deal with this tragedy and have requested the support of the National Education Psychological Service”.