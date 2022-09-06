Family dies after businessman passes out flying 'ghost plane', crashing into Baltic Sea

A prominent German businessman is believed to have passed out from lack of oxygen as he piloted a jet carrying his family.

It crashed into the Baltic after flying for three hours across Europe with no one at the controls.

Karl-Peter Griesemann, 72, is believed to have succumbed to hypoxia after a pressurisation failure in his Cessna Citation after taking off from Jerez in Spain with his wife, Juliane, 68, their daughter, Lisa, 26, and her 27-year-old partner, Paul.

Thousands watched the Austrian-registered "ghost plane" on flight tracking sites as it headed northeast across France and Germany on Monday (NZT) while military interceptor jets and air traffic controllers failed to raise any response from the pilot, who was bound for Cologne.

Some debris and an oil slick were found in the Baltic in the area where the 42-year-old jet spiralled down from cruising altitude about 24km off the coast of Latvia.

READ MORE:

* Hardware heiress snatched from street while jogging

* How Brendan Fraser played a 270kg man in The Whale: It was 'almost like a straitjacket'

* Suspect in Canadian stabbing spree found dead, injuries not self inflicted



Civil aviation officials in Sweden said it appeared likely that Griesemann, who owned a Cologne air ambulance and aircraft charter company as well as an engineering business, had been incapacitated after reporting problems with his pressurisation system soon after taking off.

No further radio calls were received from the jet as it flew, apparently on autopilot, over the Pyrenees, changed course towards Cologne over Paris, failed to descend at the German city and carried on to the Baltic.

There was little hope for the occupants of the plane, the Swedish coastguard said.

Lars Antonsson, head of the Swedish search and rescue operation, said the aircraft had come down "when it ran out of fuel and no human remains have been found".

A French air force Rafale fighter was scrambled but failed to make radio or visual contact with the pilot. After German planes also failed, the pilot of a Danish F16 fighter jet watched it fall to the sea off the Latvian town of Ventspils.

The military pilots all said they saw no one in the cockpit, but experts noted windows could be obscured by condensation caused by a loss of air pressure.

In October 1999, a Learjet carrying William Payne Stewart, a professional golfer, and five others crashed in South Dakota after running out of fuel. The investigation found the flight crew had been incapacitated by lack of oxygen after a loss of cabin pressure.

In August 2005, Helios Airways Flight 522 crashed in Greece, killing all 121 on board, after losing cabin pressure on a flight from Larnaca in Cyprus to Prague. With the pilots unconscious the airliner flew in a holding pattern until a cabin crew member steered it away from Athens, but he was unable control it.

At their cruising altitude of 11km, passengers in the German's twin-engined Cessna would have had only up to a minute to put on oxygen masks.

- The London Times