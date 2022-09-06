Man suspected of killing three siblings in Ireland 'made threats against family'

The chief suspect in the stabbing murder of three siblings in Dublin was previously investigated for attacking a member of the children's family, the Independent in Ireland has reported.

A 24-year-man is being questioned in relation to the killing of 8-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their sister Lisa Cash,18, in Dublin early on Sunday (local time).

All three had stab wounds and police believe the younger twins were thrown from an upstairs window.

It has now been reported the suspect had previously been investigated in relation to an assault on a member of the children’s family but wasn’t charged.

The man also reportedly made threats against the family in the past.

The children’s mother, who is in her 40s, was not injured in the attack. She has been released from hospital and is being supported by her family,

The children’s 14-year-old brother managed to flee the property and alert relatives. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Chelsea and Christy Cawley were reportedly found outside the home, having been stabbed multiple times, while Lisa Cash was discovered at the bottom of the stairs.

Charges are expected to be laid against the suspect in the next 24 hours.

The 24-year-old was arrested at the scene by the armed support unit using non-lethal devices, and he is being detained at Tallaght station.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and believed the people involved were known to each other.

A neighbour told BBC News NI after the incident that she woke to voices screaming and flashlights everywhere.

“This was all going on behind my house – it's just scary to think of, it's horrific. The kids would always be so nice and friendly, they would all say hello to you.”

Neighbours also reported hearing a female shouting “help me” and windows being smashed.

The Independent reports one resident becoming emotional as he recalled seeing one of the young children being dropped from an upstairs window.

“They were lovely, mannerly kids, they would have played with my grandchildren. Only the other day they were passing by, just being kids, and now this happened. It just doesn’t make any sense,” the man aged in his 60s said.