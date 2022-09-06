Brother replies 'no comment' to charges of murdering his three siblings in Dublin

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his three siblings in Dublin, Ireland.

Andy Cash, 24, was charged with the murder of his sibling Lisa Cash, 18, and eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley at their home in Tallaght, West Dublin on Sunday Morning (NZT Monday).

After appearing in front of a judge on Monday night, Cash replied ‘no comment’ to each charge.

According to the BBC, Cash’s defence lawyer requested a psychological assessment for his client and solitary confinement for him while in custody.

A vigil was held in memory of the siblings on Monday, with a large crowd gathered outside the house of the victims to mourn alongside family and friends.

Balloons were released and candles were lit outside the house in their memory as songs were played to the crowd, according to Metro.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has expressed his “deepest sympathies” to the family. He said the tragedy had “left the nation shocked and very saddened.”

Police Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) and their sister Lisa Cash (18) were killed in a frenzied stabbing attack in Dublin.

Ireland’s Garda (police) Commissioner Drew Harris, said it was “one of the worst incidents that I’ve heard of or come across in my service.”