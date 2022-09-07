Runaway chimpanzee returns to Ukraine zoo on keeper's bike

A runaway chimpanzee that escaped Kharkiv city zoo in Ukraine has made its return– wheeled back to safety on the bicycle of a zoo employee, the Guardian reports.

The chimp named Chichi wandered onto the streets of Ukraine on Monday. According to reports, the zoo employees had trouble persuading the primate to return to the zoo.

When it began raining, the chimpanzee ran to a keeper who put Chichi on a bicycle.

The adorable video of Chichi embracing a keeper before putting on a raincoat and wheeling back to the zoo brought a sliver of joy to a city in the middle of a brutal war with Russian forces.

Chichi was one of the animals evacuated from zoos on the front lines in Kharkiv earlier this year when Russia began its attacks on Ukraine.

The city of Kharkiv is still experiencing daily shelling from Russian troops, with most of the recent attacks focused on the northern and eastern areas of the city.

Kharkiv’s city centre– where the zoo is located– has been targeted less since major administrative buildings were devastated by attacks in March, but at least four civilians were killed last week during a strike on the centre.