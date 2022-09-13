What life in Ukraine was like with the Russian troops next door

Valentyn Medvedev often asked the Russians what they were doing in Ukraine, and in his house.

"We are here to fight the nationalists and fascists," they told him. You have come in the wrong era, he would reply. He had been a Soviet citizen for most of his life and had grown up with its ideology, after all.

"The Germans, now they were fascists, right? And they were occupants," he would go on. "Now you are the occupants. What does that make you?"

The Russian soldiers tried to be polite, until his questioning got on their nerves. "Who sent you here? Do you really want to be here?" he would press on, until they started ignoring him.

READ MORE:

* Retreating Russian troops surrender en masse as Ukraine soldiers liberate towns

* Amid Ukraine's startling gains, liberated villages describe Russian troops dropping rifles and fleeing

* Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

* Russian troops in big retreat as Ukraine offensive advances in Kharkiv



Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP Russian paratroopers are seen on a mission on the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction in Ukraine.

The recruits from the Luhansk People's Republic, as the breakaway province in Russian hands to the south-east is formally known, were more brutal, he said. They would threaten him, and trash his house.

One day they came to find his sugar, which they needed for the alcohol they were brewing in their billet. They had already drunk all his.

They held a pistol to his head, until he told them where he kept it. But then they spotted some salt too. "You bastard. You've been hiding salt from us all this time," the man with the gun shouted, and fired it into the ceiling.

The bullet hole is still there, and Medvedev, 71, is left reflecting on the six months he spent with Russian soldiers for guests. "I didn't think the Russians were too bad before," he said. "Now I know." It was a shock for a man who, like many industrial workers in east Ukraine, had lived alongside Russians for most of his life. Before he moved here, he had been an engineer in a factory in the city of Dnipro to the south.

FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, Russian military vehicles drive to the Kharkiv direction on a mission in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

The Russian troops spent the best part of six months living on Medvedev's remote hilltop overlooking the town of Balakliya, a key junction on the roads connecting the Donbas in eastern Ukraine with its second city, Kharkiv.

Gradually his neighbours fled, until only he was left, fielding his unwanted guests on his own. "That was the hardest time, when I was on my own," he said, though as a single man all his life he was used to a degree of solitude. From July until the moment the Russians ran away last week, he saw no one but soldiers.

As he speaks he picks at jam in a bowl on a table laden with bread, honey, tomatoes. The Ukrainians arrived on Thursday as they laid siege to Balakliya and at the weekend soldiers dropped in food "more than I received during my whole six months with the Russians. They stole every pickle in the village."

Medvedev's hill, a long hike up from the river bank below, was captured by the Ukrainians as a precursor to the assault on Balakliya, itself a preliminary target on what has since become a rout of Russian forces in the east and northeast of the country.

By Monday the Ukrainian authorities said the Russians had withdrawn from all of Kharkiv province, clearing the city itself from the danger of short-range artillery. The border is 32 kilometres away, though, should the Russians still want to retaliate.

On Sunday night, as if to make a point, a Russian cruise missile struck Kharkiv's main power plant. With the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to the south also out of action, much of northeastern Ukraine including not only Kharkiv but the cities of Dnipro, Poltava and Sumy lost electricity for more than eight hours. Water pumping stations were also affected.

The Ukrainians had first arrived on a scouting mission at Medvedev's cottage in early August, arriving when the Russians were elsewhere. Medvedev told them he was pleased to see them but they should get out. They were only armed with AK-47s, while the Russians had a tank in a neighbour's garden, among other heavy military hardware.

They withdrew and the battle only resumed last Wednesday. The results are clear for all to see: craters on the hillside, pieces of mortar, the discarded tube of a Russian anti-tank weapon.

Then a direct hit from the Ukrainians took out his neighbour's house, where six Russians had been billeted, and the rest fled down the hill and away.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP The Ukrainian soldiers had first arrived on a scouting mission at Medvedev's cottage in early August (file photo).

Shortly afterwards Medvedev saw five soldiers climb the hill and cross the field in front of his house, wearing the blue marker tape of the Ukrainian army on the upper arms of their uniforms.

When the first troop of Ukrainians had left a month before, they had smiled at him and said: "We'll be back," Medvedev said. And now they were.

As he watched the Russians disappear into the distance, he pondered his 40 years under Soviet Russian rule.

“When I was younger, I always wondered why the Czechs and the Poles disliked the Russians so much," he said. "It wasn't like that for us. But it is now."

- The Times