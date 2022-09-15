Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in car crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," the press secretary’s post said.

A car carrying Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zeklenskyy has been involved a collision, his press secretary says.

"In Kyiv, a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles. Medics accompanying the Head of State provided the driver of the car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance," a Facebook post by Sergii Nykyforov said.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found.”

Police would find out all the circumstances of the accident, he said in the post.

Zelenskyy recently travelled to the newly-liberated city of Izyum, in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region.

The visit came after Ukrainian forces staged a decisive series of attacks that drove Russian forces back and reclaimed 6000 square kilometres of land.