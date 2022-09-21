Russia moves to annex Ukraine regions in a major escalation

Russia on Tuesday was pushing ahead with plans to annex occupied regions of Ukraine, as Moscow's puppet authorities setting dates to stage referendums on joining Russia, or calling for immediate votes – moves that could dramatically escalate the war.

Officials in the self-declared statelets of Luhansk and Donetsk and in the occupied region of Kherson in south Ukraine announced "referendums" to be held from Friday to Tuesday.

Such votes, which are illegal under Ukrainian and international law, have been widely derided in advance by Western officials as a sham, and merely a precursor to the violation of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty.

A pro-Russian group in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region also called for an immediate "referendum".

After annexing the territories, Moscow would likely declare Ukrainian attacks on those areas to be assaults on Russia itself, analysts warned, a potential trigger for a general military mobilisation or a dangerous escalation such as the use of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

Russian officials and pundits on state television have asserted for months that Russia, in the war it initiated, is fighting against Nato, not just Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Ukrainian servicemen drive atop a self-propelled artillery vehicle in the recently retaken area of Dolyna, Donetsk region.

But seizing Ukrainian sovereign territory in flagrant violation of international law, during the very week when world leaders are gathered at the United Nations for the annual General Assembly meetings would be a remarkably brazen step, even for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has shown little regard for global public opinion as he launched the largest land war in Europe since World War II.

The push towards annexation also shows how Putin's options have been shrinking, following recent military setbacks and rising criticism of the war internationally and at home, including a remarkable public rebuke of Putin by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan last week.

In recent days, a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive forced to a major Russian retreat in the northeastern region, as Russian troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war without much of a fight, and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.

Ukrainian forces continue to make advances in that region and are also mounting a separate offensive in Kherson region.

In Russia, pro-war hardliners, furious at the setbacks on the battlefield as life for most Russians goes on essentially as normal, have called for a harsh escalation, with some even advocating the use of nuclear weapons, to crush Ukrainian resistance.

The use of a nuclear weapon would cross a bright red line. US President Joe Biden over the weekend warned Putin not to use an atomic weapon. Asked by a reporter on the CBS news show "60 Minutes" what he would say to Putin if he were contemplating such a move, Biden said: ""Don't. Don't. Don't. It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II."

Prominent Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of RT, who is among the hawks cheerleading for a tougher approach to Ukraine, on Tuesday tweeted that the moves underway could lead to Russia's victory or nuclear war, hinting that Russia was about to ramp up its actions.

"Judging by what is happening and what is about to happen, this week marks either the eve of our imminent victory or the eve of nuclear war," Simonyan wrote. "I can't see any third option."

Alexei Alexandrov/AP A damaged Russian military vehicle in Donetsk, an area east of Ukraine controlled by separatist forces.

Simonyan, like other pundits and propagandists on state television, has argued for months that Russia is facing an existential fight for survival against Nato.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba, however, said in a tweet that the "sham referendums" would not change anything.

"Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land," Kuleba tweeted. "Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say."

Western officials have warned Putin against annexing the parts of eastern Ukraine that it controls. The Kremlin's typical response is that the moves are not imposed from Moscow, and that it is up to the populations to decide. Russia, however, has a history of flawed elections and electoral fraud.

Pavel Bednyakov/AP Western officials have warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against annexing the parts of eastern Ukraine that it controls.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy head of the country's Security Council, said on Tuesday that it was "essential" that "referendums" went ahead.

Analyst Tatiana Stanovaya, of R. Politik political consultancy, said the move towards immediate "referendums" was a sign that Putin had changed course dramatically, taking a dangerous new escalatory path.

Posting on Telegram, Stanovaya said that the immediate sham votes amounted to "preparation for full-scale war. This is a serious reversal of Putin's logic regarding Ukraine". Previously, Putin's view seemed to be that it was only a matter of time before Western support for Ukraine folded and Russia could claim victory.

Stanovaya described the move towards annexation as "an unequivocal ultimatum from Russia to Ukraine and the West: either Ukraine retreats or nuclear war".

"To guarantee 'victory', Putin is ready to hold immediate referendums to gain the right (in his mind) to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory," she wrote. "Putin does not want to win this war on the battlefield. Putin wants to force Kyiv to surrender without a fight."

If Ukraine refuses to back down, Putin would likely declare a mandatory military mobilisation, Stanovaya added.

So far, Putin has resisted such a move knowing that a national draft would be deeply unpopular.

Alexei Alexandrov/AP A firefighter extinguishes a burning vehicle after shelling in Donetsk, an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces.

With Russia facing a serious manpower problem in its war against Ukraine, the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, on Tuesday adopted amendments toughening punishments for soldiers who desert or refuse to fight.

Under the amendments, deserters who are away from the posts for more than a month would face a maximum 10-year sentence, compared with the current maximum five-year term.

Soldiers who refused orders to fight or to deploy could be jailed for up to three years. Voluntary surrender could be punished by up to 10 years in prison while looters could be given a penalty of up to 15 years.

The amendments are almost certain to be approved by the Federation Assembly, the upper house, on Wednesday and could be signed by Putin the same day. Pro-war hardliners have been demanding a tougher approach to the "special military operation" in Ukraine, even as the Kremlin has insisted that all is going to plan.

Russia's military staffing problem has been worsened by soldiers repudiating contracts and surrendering or deserting. Even a major recruitment effort, including enlisting prisoners and sending volunteers to the front line with little training, has not helped Russia regain its lost military momentum.

Before launching his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Putin recognised the two eastern Ukraine Moscow proxy regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A Ukrainian tank drives past former Russian checkpoint in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on September 16, 2022.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party said they were travelling to Russian occupied-areas of eastern Ukraine, providing fodder for pro-Kremlin propaganda.

The visit by the AfD lawmakers stands to legitimise the Kremlin's claims that the regions need Russian protection.

Christian Blex, a representative in the regional parliament in the western state of North Rhine Westphalia said he had left for Russia, on his way to occupied Ukraine, with Hans Thomas Tillschneider and Daniel Wald, colleagues from the eastern state of Saxony Anhalt.

Blex, posting on Telegram, said the aim of the trip was to "try to get a concrete picture of the humanitarian situation" in Ukraine's occupied Donbas region. "The reporting of the Western media, especially the so-called public broadcaster and the other German pro-government media, is extremely one-sided," he said.

The Alternative for Germany, or AfD, faction in Saxony Anhalt said on Monday that its two members of the regional parliament were part of the delegation "currently travelling to Russia".

"A visit to eastern Ukraine is planned," it said.

Russia's military setbacks seem to be emboldening critics of the war. In recent days, a group of local lawmakers in Russia called for Putin's impeachment, and the country's biggest pop star, Alla Pugacheva, posted criticism of the war on Instagram, where she has 3.4 million followers.

Still, the Kremlin nonetheless seems invested in created a smokescreen of support for its actions in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom-based Robert Lansing Institute, a nonpartisan research group, which highlighted the AfD visit this week, described it as part of "information and psychological ops" by Moscow to distract from allegations of potential war crimes and to discredit Ukraine and its allies.

On Twitter, former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk said the AfD visit supported Russia's "war of extermination" and called on Germany's domestic intelligence agency to act. On Twitter, Tillschneider replied saying that the delegation wanted to get its "own picture" in light of "distorted and partisan reporting."

The relationship between Moscow and Europe's far-right parties is mutually supportive. Russia has long courted Europe's far-right parties as it seeks to undermine liberal democracies of the European Union.

In recent months German politicians have become particularly concerned that the AfD will whip up fervour over the energy crisis in Europe, serving Putin's aims by stirring discontent and raising questions over whether Western backing of Ukraine's war is worth it.