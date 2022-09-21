Italian woman swapped at birth awarded $845k for 'terrible' childhood

An Italian woman who was accidentally given at birth to the wrong parents, who then mistreated and abandoned her, has been awarded €500,000 (NZ$845,000) in damages after her real mother spotted her photograph on Facebook.

Antonella, 33, whose surname has not been disclosed, received the payout in a civil case in Puglia, southern Italy, decades after the mix-up at a maternity ward in the town of Canosa di Puglia.

“Antonella could have grown up with her real parents, who owned a business, in a stable, well-off home, but missed out on all that and has really suffered,” her lawyer, Salvatore Pasquadibisceglie, said.

In June 1989, Antonella was born to a local woman named as Caterina, just as a second woman, Loreta, gave birth to a daughter called Lorena.

“They delivered 10 minutes apart, both with a caesarean section, and it is possible the two babies were mixed up right there in the operating theatre, or else a nurse swapped them by mistake as they were being kept in cots in the maternity ward, since they were not wearing identity bracelets,” Pasquadibisceglie said.

Taken home by Loreta, Antonella suffered a “terrible” childhood, her lawyer said.

Her violent father walked out on the family before her mother also abandoned her, turning her over to the care of her grandparents who in turn consigned her to a children's home before she was adopted by a family in Foggia in Puglia when she was 15.

YouTube Lorena as a child.

The truth about her birth emerged in 2012 after a photograph of Antonella was posted on social media by Loreta.

“It's a small town, so people know each other,” Pasquadibisceglie said.

“Caterina saw an incredible likeness of herself, and, knowing that Loreta had given birth at the same time grew suspicious, contacted Antonella and proposed a DNA test,” he added.

“Antonella said yes and was shell-shocked by the result, although she half expected it since her resemblance to Caterina was so strong,” he said.

A decade on, after Antonella sued the regional government, she has received compensation. Caterina and her husband have each been handed €215,000, and their son, Francesco, €82,000.

“The money won't change what happened. It won't give me back my past,” Antonella told La Repubblica.

While her upbringing was tough, things did not turn out much better for Lorena, who was mistakenly raised by Caterina.

“She was quite a character and had a turbulent relationship with her parents, then got married at 18 and left home,” Pasquadibisceglie said.

Lorena is reportedly also now seeking damages for the birth mix-up.

La Repubblica wrote: “It's as if their blood had quickly understood what was only discovered years later.

“The case follows reports last year of another hospital mix-up in Sicily which had a happier ending.

Caterina Alagna and Melissa Fodera, now both in their 20s, were raised by the wrong mothers until the mistake was spotted when they were aged three.

Rather than handing the children back to their real mothers, the two families involved decided to raise the two girls together – at one point moving into the same house, meaning they effectively grew up with four parents.

- THE TIMES, LONDON