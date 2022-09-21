Ukraine seizes cutting-edge Russian tank

One of Russia's most advanced tanks has been captured during Ukrainian advances in Kharkiv.

The T-90M was abandoned with one of its tracks missing. Although the Ukrainians have destroyed at least one of the tanks since the invasion began, this is the first time one has been captured - giving Kyiv and its Nato allies an opportunity to examine Moscow's most capable operational tank.

At the start of the war Russia used tanks such as the T-72 and T-80 that were built more than 40 years ago. They proved vulnerable to portable anti-tank weapons supplied by Nato and to armed drones such as the Turkish Bayraktar TB2. Hundreds were destroyed.

READ MORE:

* Russia moves to annex Ukraine regions in a major escalation

* Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism' after strike near plant

* Zelenskyy promises no letup in taking back Ukrainian towns from Russia

* Ukraine invasion: How do anti-tank missiles work and how helpful might they be



The T-90M was first brought into Ukraine in April but only in small numbers. Russia's T-14 Armata is more advanced but not officially operational. The first T-90 entered service in 1992, with the T-90M becoming operational in April 2020.

Previously Russian tank manufacturers relied on western technology but after international sanctions were imposed they had to depend on domestically produced components.

Leo Correa/AP Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region.

The tank has a new gunner's thermal sight called PNM-T, designed using exclusively Russian-made components.

It also has advanced protection against western armour-piercing tank rounds. The tank's 125mm cannon fires standard shells and anti-tank guided missiles.

The Times, London