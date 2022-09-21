Exiled Russian dissident targeted by Kremlin assassination attempt

An exiled Russian dissident who has exposed torture in jails and the recruitment of prisoners for the war in Ukraine has said he escaped an attempt to kill him by a Kremlin-linked assassin.

Vladimir Osechkin survived only because he noticed a red sniper's dot on the wall as he and his wife were preparing dinner last week at their home in Biarritz, in the south of France.

"I was carrying plates to set for the children and in my peripheral vision I saw a red dot moving in my direction through the terrace railing," Osechkin, 41, said in an online interview with a Russian opposition journalist.

Osechkin said he had been tipped off about the plot by the Bellingcat investigative journalism project, which previously exposed the identities of the Russian military intelligence officers suspected of carrying out the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

The family immediately switched off the lights and lay down on the floor, as they had been trained to do by security experts who had briefed them when the plot was revealed. His wife and two young children went into a safe room and Osechkin called the police. An investigation is under way.

"I wasn't hit but there were shots, the scope was moving towards me," he said. "The neighbours have already testified that they heard gunshots."

The assassin has ties to organised crime and the FSB, the Russian security service, Osechkin said. He said that he believed the attempt on his life was revenge for his exposure of human rights abuses in Russia. Osechkin said in February that his sources in Moscow had warned him there was a €100,000 (NZ$169,000) bounty on his head.

Last year Osechkin's gulagu.net website published hours of video showing brutal torture, including sexual abuse, in Russian prisons, which was smuggled out by a former inmate. A number of prison officials were dismissed amid an outcry.

In July, Osechkin also revealed that a pro-Kremlin mercenary group was offering inmates payments of up £2800 (NZ$5400) to fight in Ukraine. The Wagner Group is headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked tycoon known as "Putin's chef".

The Times, London