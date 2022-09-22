Jacinda Ardern urges 'rallying cry from the world' against Russia

The Prime Minister wants the world to rally against the invasion of Ukraine.

Jacinda Ardern has condemned Russia’s escalation of its invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists soldiers and appeared to make nuclear threats

Ardern said she was told New Zealand has done a “significant amount” to support Ukraine

Biden also delivered a forceful condemnation of Russia's seven-month invasion at the assembly

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for a “rallying cry from the world” after Russia’s escalation of its invasion of Ukraine, which she has condemned as illegal and immoral.

Ardern spoke with more than a dozen world leaders on Wednesday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where she also met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Both were at a food security event. She said they spoke about the situation in Ukraine and she affirmed New Zealand’s ongoing support.

It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated his war on Ukraine, announcing an immediate call-up of 300,000 reservist soldiers and making what appeared to be a threat to use nuclear weapons.

Ardern said New Zealand stood “firmly against the escalation of this invasion”.

“What we need here is a rallying cry from the world, what is happening here is illegal, it’s immoral,” she said.

“This whole false narrative around liberating Ukraine, you don’t attack, and you don’t threaten use of nuclear weapons over a country you claim to be liberating.”

Bridie Witton/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in New York.

Ardern said New Zealand had done enough to support Ukraine but that more would be asked of it.

“Everything I have heard has been a reflection of the view we are doing a significant amount,” she said.

She couldn’t speculate whether Putin's nuclear threat was a bluff.

“All I would say is that of course there was much question and judgment over whether he would invade Ukraine … and he did.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden declared at the UN that Russia had “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine.

Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia's seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold”.

And he said President Vladimir Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia's responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

He criticised Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.

“A permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded its neighbour, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN charter,” he told the UN audience.

Biden called on all nations, whether democracies or autocracies, to speak out against Russia's “brutal, needless war” and to bolster's Ukraine effort to defend itself.

“We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression, period,” Biden said.