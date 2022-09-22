European Union promising new sanctions against Russia after Putin threats

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is promising new sanctions against Russia after an escalation of its war in Ukraine.

Following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers on Wednesday night (local time), Borrell said he is certain there would be “unanimous agreement” for additional sanctions targeting sectors of Russia’s economy and individual Russians.

He gave no timeline for the sanctions beyond saying they would come “as soon as possible”.

READ MORE:

* Putin annexation card pushes Ukraine war into dangerous new phase

* British Prime Minister slams Putin, hails Queen in debut UN speech

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges world leaders to punish Russia for invasion during UN address

* Why the world is so worried about Russia's 'tactical' nuclear weapons



Borrell said Russia’s announcement of a partial military mobilisation, combined with President Vladimir Putin’s veiled nuclear threats and plans for referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine, showed it was losing the war.

“It’s clear that Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine. He's trying to destroy the country by different means since he’s failing militarily,” he said. Borrell spoke on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

Carl Court/Getty Images The EU is promising more sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, Borrell called Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons a danger to the world and an attempt to intimidate Ukraine and its supporters.

He said the EU would not directly engage in the nearly 7-month-old war, but will continue “more of the same” – military support and economic and individual sanctions.