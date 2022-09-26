Italy shifts to the right as voters reward Giorgia Meloni's party

The Brothers of Italy look set to deliver the country’s first far-right-led government since World War II and make its leader, Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first woman premier, near-final results in Italy’s national elections show.

Italy’s lurch to the far right immediately shifted Europe’s geopolitical reality, placing a euroskeptic party in position to lead a founding member of the European Union and its third-largest economy. On Monday, right-wing leaders across Europe immediately hailed Meloni’s victory and her party’s meteoric rise as sending a historic message to Brussels.

Near-final results showed the centre-right coalition netting some 44% of the parliamentary vote, with Meloni’s Brothers of Italy snatching some 26%. Her coalition partners divided up the remainder, with the anti-immigrant League of Matteo Salvini winning nearly 9% and the more moderate Forza Italia of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi taking around 8%.

The centre-left Democratic Party and its allies had around 26%, while the 5-Star Movement – which had been the biggest vote-getter in 2018 Parliamentary elections – saw its share of the vote halved to some 15% this time around.

Gregorio Borgia/AP Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni.

Turnout was a historic low 64%. Pollsters suggested voters stayed home in part in protest and also because they were disenchanted by the backroom deals that had created the three governments since the previous election.

Meloni, whose party traces its origins to the postwar, neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, sounded a moderate tone in a victory speech following the preliminary results.

“If we are called to govern this nation, we will do it for everyone, we will do it for all Italians and we will do it with the aim of uniting the people (of this country),” Meloni said at her party’s Rome headquarters.

“Italy chose us,” she said. “We will not betray (the country) as we never have.”

“This is the time for being responsible,” Meloni said, appearing live on television and describing the situation for Italy and the European Union is “particularly complex”.

Gregorio Borgia/AP Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni looks set for a win in the general election.

The formation of a ruling coalition with the help of right-wing allies of her Brothers of Italy party could take weeks.

If Meloni, 45, succeeds, she would be the first woman to hold the country’s premiership (she became the youngest minister in Italian history at the age of 31). A mandate to try to form a government must be given by Italy’s president.

She thanked her main campaign allies and the likely partners essential to her forming a government: anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and conservative former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Apparently headed for a drubbing in the voting was the euro-skeptic Salvini, who had hoped to become premier.

Stefano Montesi/Getty Images Meloni could be Italy’s first female premier.

Meloni’s strong showing heartened her allies in Europe who are intent on shifting the European Union’s politics sharply to the right.

Fellow Euroskeptic politicians were among the first to celebrate. Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, congratulated Meloni in a tweet. French politician Marine Le Pen’s party also hailed the result as a “lesson in humility” to the EU.

Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain’s far-right Vox opposition party, celebrated Meloni’s lead, tweeting that “millions of Europeans are placing their hopes in Italy.” She “has shown the way for a proud and free Europe of sovereign nations that can cooperate on behalf of everybody’s security and prosperity.”

Meloni’s meteoric rise in the European Union’s third-largest economy comes at a critical time, as much of the continent reels under soaring energy bills, a repercussion of the war in Ukraine, and the West’s resolve to stand united against Russian aggression is being tested.

In the last election, in 2018, Meloni’s party took 4.4%.

Nicola Marfisi/AP The League leader Matteo Salvini casts his ballot on Sunday.

Tabulating paper ballots was expected to last well into Monday morning (local time).

Meloni’s party was forged from the legacy of a neo-fascist party formed shortly after the war by nostalgists of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Italy’s complex electoral law rewards campaign alliance. Meloni was buoyed going into the vote by joining campaign forces with two longtime admirers of Russian President Vladimir Putin – Salvini and Berlusconi. She herself is a staunch advocate of supplying arms to Ukraine to defend itself against the attacks launched by Russia.

The Democrats went into the vote at a steep disadvantage, since they failed to secure a similarly broad alliance with left-leaning populists and centrists.

Cecilia Fabiano/AP The election is being held during a critical time for Europe.

Italy has had three coalition governments since the last election – each led by someone who hadn’t run for office, and that appeared to have alienated many voters, pollsters had said.

What kind of government the eurozone’s third-largest economy might be getting was being closely watched in Europe, given Meloni’s criticism of “Brussels bureaucrats” and her ties to other right-wing leaders.

She recently defended Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban after the European Commission recommended suspending billions of euros in funding to Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money.

The election was being held six months early after premier Mario Draghi’s pandemic unity government, which enjoyed wide citizen popularity, collapsed in late July.

But the three populist parties in his coalition boycotted a confidence vote tied to an energy relief measure. Their leaders, Salvini, Berlusconi and 5-Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte, a former premier whose party is the largest in the outgoing Parliament, saw Meloni’s popularity growing while theirs were slipping.

Meloni kept her Brothers of Italy party in the opposition, refusing to join Draghi’s unity government or Conte’s two coalitions that governed after the 2018 vote.

Italian businesses and households are struggling to pay gas and electricity bills, which in some cases are 10 times higher than last year’s.

Draghi remains as caretaker until a new government is sworn in.