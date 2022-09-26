At least 13 dead, including 7 children, in Russian school shooting

A gunman has killed at least 13 people and wounded 21 others in a school in central Russia, authorities say.

Russia's Investigative Committee said in an online statement that a shooting broke out at the No 88 School in Izhevsk, a city about 960km east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

Two guards, two teachers and seven students died in the attack.

The Governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still-unidentified gunman killed himself.

The school educated children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the governor said.

The Investigative Committee said the gunman was wearing a black T-shirt “with Nazi symbols” and a balaclava, and was not carrying any identification.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

AP Police and paramedics at the scene of a shooting at School No. 88 in Izhevsk.

A series of school shootings has broken out in Russia in recent years.

In April, a shooter attacked a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region, killing a teacher and two young children.

In May 2021, a 19-year-old attacker in the city of Kazan killed seven students, one teacher, and another school worker.

A shooting at Perm State University in eastern Russia also left eight people dead in September 2021.

AP School No. 88 in Izhevsk has been evacuated.

The latest shooting comes as Russians have been on edge over the Kremlin’s efforts to mobilise more troops to fight in Ukraine, and to annex four occupied Ukrainian regions.

Hundreds of anti-war protesters in Russia have been arrested over the past week, while Ukrainian residents have reported being forced by Russian-backed forces to vote in “sham” referendums over the annexation.