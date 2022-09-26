At least 9 dead, including 5 children, in Russian school shooting

The school has been evacuated and the area around it fenced off, an official said.

A gunman has killed nine people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia, authorities say.

Russia's Investigative Committee said in an online statement that a shooting broke out at a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960km east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

Two guards, two teachers and five students died in the attack.

Governor of Udmurtia Alexander Brechalov said in a video statement that the still-unidentified gunman killed himself.

The school educated children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the governor said.

No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.