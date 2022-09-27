Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the US.

President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden.

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by a decree signed by Putin as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.

Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the US after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programmes.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his US citizenship.

READ MORE:

* World leaders among potential Pegasus spyware targets, investigation reveals

* Five Eyes: What is it? And how has the intelligence group expanded into more of a diplomatic mission?

* Report confirms the GCSB was spying on the Pacific - but it's legal

* Edward Snowden tells life story and why he leaked in new memoir

* Vladimir Putin awards American boxer Roy Jones Jr Russian citizenship



Snowden said his six years working for the NSA and CIA led him to conclude the US intelligence community "hacked the Constitution" and put everyone's liberty at risk and that he had no choice but to turn to reveal it to the world.

He also said as an NSA infrastructure analyst based in Hawaii, up until June 2013 he regularly viewed the content and metadata of the private communications of New Zealanders.

In 2019, he released a memoir, titled Permanent Record, explaining why he chose to expose the US government’s mass collection of Americans’ emails, phone calls and internet activity in the name of national security.

Snowden’s lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, on Monday told Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti that the former contractor's wife Lindsay Mills, an American who has been living with him in Russia, will also be applying for a Russian passport.

The couple had a child in December 2020.

Snowden, who has kept a low profile in Russia and occasionally criticised Russian government policies on social media, said in 2019 that he was willing to return to the US if he was guaranteed a fair trial.

He has not commented on being granted Russian citizenship.