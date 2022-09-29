Nord Stream pipelines may be so damaged they can never be used again

The Baltic Sea pipelines hit by suspected Russian sabotage are thought by German secret services to have been destroyed forever.

Security authorities in Berlin believe the three parts of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines will never be usable again after the three underwater explosions caused huge leaks of dangerous methane because of large amounts of corrosive saltwater getting into the pipes.

The foreign arm of the German secret services believes the suspected sabotage could only have been carried out by a state actor and is taking the lead role in analysing satellite photographs of ship movements for clues to the explosions.

One theory is that divers may have planted the explosives on the pipes, local media reported.

READ MORE:

* European leaders blame Russian 'sabotage' after Nord Stream explosions

* How Putin could have carried out Nord Stream attack - and it may have been set up months ago

* Nord Stream gas leaks may be a new disaster for the climate

* Russia's Gazprom announces it won't reopen key gas pipeline to Europe as planned



Three underwater explosions caused huge leaks of dangerous methane in the Baltic Sea.

German police are tightening security of the country’s territorial waters, with a particular focus on critical infrastructure, coastal patrols are being stepped up and the navy has been dispatched to the site of the explosions.

A crisis team involving the German chancellery and several ministries is also concerned about increasing protection for liquid gas terminals, which are vital for receiving alternative supplies to Russian natural gas.

Robert Habeck, the economic minister, said there was a risk of further acts of sabotage. “Of course, the critical infrastructure is a potential target,” he said.

Germany has deployed naval vessels to help in the investigation into the pipeline breaches, the defence ministry said, adding that the “alleged act of sabotage” highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.

“The circumstances of this disturbing event must now be quickly clarified and those responsible identified,” Christine Lambrecht, the defence minister, said.

But it is very difficult to carry out searches at a depth of 80m because of the safety concerns around the methane gas leaks, which can cause fire and sink ships.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, warned that Europe will carry out “the strongest possible response” if the damage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines proves to be deliberate.

Norway, which replaced Russia as Europe’s main supplier of Russian gas after the invasion of Ukraine, was beefing up security throughout its oil and gas sector to protect against possible sabotage.

A new Baltic Pipe was inaugurated on Tuesday, linking Norway to Poland. The timing of the explosions and the closeness of the Baltic Pipe to the Nord Stream system has led to fears Moscow could target Norwegian infrastructure next.

The Safe labour union, representing thousands of oil and gas workers, said its members feared attacks could also come against Norwegian offshore installations.

Markus Schreiber/AP A painting showing the Nord Stream pipelines on a container in Lubmin, Germany.

The Kremlin said Western accusations that Russia had sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines were “stupid” and “absurd”.

The results of an investigation are needed to show the nature of the damage, Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, pointing to the benefit for the US from the Nord Stream pipelines being halted.

Russia could export gas to Europe through one of the idle Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which was the last of Nord Stream's four lines still working following the mysterious attack, analysts said.

Neither of the Nord Stream pipes was supplying Europe with gas at the time of the attacks.

Russia threatened to cut off all but a single gas pipeline supplying Europe on Wednesday.

A dispute between state-owned gas giant Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz over the payment of transit fees on gas risked a complete halt of flows on pipelines crossing Ukrainian territory, analysts warned.

The closure of the Ukrainian pipelines would mean that, with the suspected sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2, there would only be a single Russian gas pipeline - Turkstream - still supplying Europe ahead of winter.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP The headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in St Petersburg, Russia.

Gazprom warned Ukraine’s Naftogaz that if it proceeded with arbitration against it for the non-payment of transit fees for sending gas to Europe through Ukraine, it risked being sanctioned by Moscow.

“In practice, this would mean a ban restricting Gazprom from fulfilling its obligations to the sanctioned entities,” the company said in comments interpreted as a threat to both transit fees and gas supplies.

That would make it illegal for Gazprom to pay Naftogaz at all, Gazprom said, as it claimed attempting arbitration in international courts in “unfriendly” Western nations would convince Moscow to impose sanctions on the Ukrainian company.

Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow's invasion.

“This reads as a way to redirect blame onto Naftogaz for contract breaches, thereby ‘allowing’ Russia and Gazprom to cut off gas supplies through Ukraine while keeping their ‘our hands were tied’ narrative,” analyst Oliver Alexander said.

“That would mean closing one of the final two natural gas pipelines into Europe for Russian natural gas.”

“This is an important development to watch”, analysts at the Dutch ING bank said before warning that sanctions would have an immediate impact on European gas markets and risk closing Ukrainian pipes altogether.

Ukraine’s Naftogaz intends to continue with arbitration against Gazprom, its chief executive officer said.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Russian gas shipments to Europe have fallen sharply since the Ukraine war began.

Gas prices increase across Europe

Natural gas prices in Europe jumped 11% after Gazprom’s threat, with British prices rising by 24.75 pence at 290.25 pence per therm.

European gas prices rose by 20% on Tuesday after the three massive explosions.

Gerhard Schroeder, the former German chancellor with close ties to Russia, could be forced out of his job if Brussels bans EU nationals from holding senior roles in Russian state-owned companies

The EU is considering the ban, which would need to be backed by all 27 member states, Bloomberg reported. National governments would name the individuals and enforce the rule.

Schroeder is chairman of the shareholders’ committee of the Nord Stream company. In May, he stood down as chairman of Rosneft, the Russian state-owned oil company, after months of calls for him to cut his ties with Putin.