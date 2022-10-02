Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

Satellite image shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces, in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s nuclear power provider has accused Russian forcing of blindfolding and “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops.

Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4pm on Friday (local time), Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location.

“His detention by (Russia) jeopardies the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.

Kotin demanded Russia immediately release Murashov.

Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the plant director.

The alleged kidnapping apparently took place shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated his war in Ukraine and pushed it into a new, dangerous phase by annexing four Ukrainian regions that Moscow fully or partially controls and heightening threats of nuclear force.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Russia told it that “the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was temporarily detained to answer questions”. The Vienna-based IAEA did not immediately elaborate.

The Zaporizhzhia plant repeatedly has been caught in the crossfire of the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian technicians continued running it after Russian troops seized the power station. The plant's last reactor was shut down in September amid ongoing shelling near the facility.

Nevertheless, Energoatom said it hasn’t lost connections with the plant and all important parameters of its work are still being reported to Kyiv.