Meet the Danish model formerly known as Prince

Early this year Scandinavian Vogue featured an unusual male model on its cover, clad in a bold salmon pink jacket: Prince Nikolai of Denmark. It was another coup for the handsome eldest grandson of Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-serving monarch, who has been a frequent sight on the catwalk since his debut at London Fashion Week in 2018.

In an accompanying article inside the magazine, Nikolai, now 23 and seventh in line to the throne, was praised by his interviewer for his lack of royal airs and graces and laid-back manner - a quality apparently appreciated by fellow students in Paris, where he was spending a term on secondment from his Danish business school.

They "don't know and don't care" about my title, said the prince. "It's relaxing and soothing in a way. I can be even more myself."

It turns out, however, that one person did care rather a lot about his title.

Danes have been treated to a rather less laid-back view of Nikolai since a surprise announcement by the royal court last week that he and his three younger siblings - Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10 - would no longer be styled prince or princess from next January. Instead the four, the issue of the Queen's second son, Joachim, will be known merely as the counts and countess of Monpezat and have to make do with being addressed as "your excellency" rather than "your highness".

The decision had left them all "shocked", "confused" and "very sad", Nikolai told Ekstra Bladet, a Danish tabloid, hours after the announcement. Asked how it would affect his relations with the Queen, his grandmother, he replied curtly: "I don't think I need to elaborate on that."

Similar sentiments were expressed by Joachim, at present a defence attaché at the Danish embassy in Paris, who in an interview with another tabloid accused his mother of going back on a promise to let his children keep their princely titles until they are 25.

Joachim's former wife, the Hong-Kong-born Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, the mother of Nikolai and Felix, appeared even angrier - a reflection perhaps of the hurt she felt on losing her status as princess after her divorce in 2005.

Getty Images Queen Margrethe II and Prince Joachim of Denmark.

"This is a testament to a family in deep crisis," wrote Peter Thygesen, chief royal correspondent of Politiken, a leading Danish newspaper. Thomas Larsen, another Danish royal-watcher, said it was clear that "Prince Joachim and his part of the family feel neglected and are very unhappy about the decision Queen Margrethe has made".

Relations took a further for the worse last night when Joachim gave another interview in which he said the Queen had not attempted to contact him since the announcement, while Marie, his present French-born wife, described relations with his elder brother, Crown Prince Fredrick, as "complicated". She also suggested the couple's move to France had been forced on them as part of a "winding down" of their royal activities.

Yet Margrethe's move appears to have gone down well with her subjects, according to snap polls in the Danish media. Frederick's own two sons and two daughters are not affected.

"What the Queen is doing is very popular," said Ulla Terkelsen, chief international correspondent of TV2 Denmark. "She is keeping the aura and the magic of the royal family - the big parties and the horses and all that - but she is also saying that she understands the spirit of the time and the need to get rid of unnecessary titles."

Rune Hellestad/Getty Images Queen Margrethe of Denmark has stripped her grandchildren of their royal titles.

Margrethe, 82, an accomplished artist who decades ago illustrated a Danish edition of The Lord of the Rings under a pseudonym, has presided over a steady increase in the royal family's standing since coming to the throne in 1972.

Apparently stung by the reaction to the announcement from Joachim's side of the family, she later told reporters it would be good for the four grandchildren, giving them greater freedom to decide what to do with their lives.

This may actually be the case for Nikolai, who could now pursue more lucrative modelling opportunities - including for underwear - that would be considered inappropriate for a prince, one commentator said.

Mary, Frederik's popular Australian-born wife, also weighed in: "Change can be difficult and can really hurt. But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one," she told reporters, adding that the couple would "look at our own children's titles when the time comes".

PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/Getty Images Prince Nikolai of Denmark modelling for Dior.

The princess's suggestion seemed intended to dash any suggestions the move may have been at the behest of the crown prince, whose relations with his younger brother have long been said to be strained.

Margrethe's decision to lower the status of half of her eight grandchildren (and their future spouses) is part of a broader trend among Europe's ruling houses - including Britain's - to prune their family trees, according to Trond Noren Isaksen, a Norwegian historian and expert on Scandinavia's monarchies.

"It can't have been a complete shock that this would happen eventually," he said. "There aren't enough bridges and hospitals to open or charities to be patrons of in Denmark to need 16 working royals."

Yet something appears to have gone wrong with the way that the change was handled, which some commentators have described as "brutal". This was in contrast to Sweden, where King Carl XVI Gustaf in 2019 restricted the number of his family who could be known as "royal highnesses" and considered part of the royal house, but let them still keep their princely titles.

Denmark's House of Glucksburg is linked to its British counterpart via Margrethe's great-great-grandfather, Christian IX. His daughter, Alexandra, married Edward VII, King Charles III's great-great-grandfather. Like the House of Windsor it has also been rocked by its share of crises and scandals over the years.

Margrethe, who succeeded her father, Frederik IX, owes her place on the throne to a law adopted in 1953 on the eve of her 13th birthday, which for the first time allowed a woman to become monarch. The Queen's late French-born consort, Henri de Monpezat, also proved a frequent cause of embarrassment - and made no secret of his displeasure at having to play second fiddle to his wife. Relations hit a low in 2002 when he fled Denmark after a perceived slight and gave an interview in which he claimed to have been "put on ice" and railed against "constant degradation".

Nothing, however, matched the drama of the late 18th century when King Christian VII and his queen, Caroline Matilda, the sister of George III of Britain, lived for a few years in a bizarre menage a trois with Johann Friedrich Struensee, their German doctor, who became minister of state and introduced far-reaching modernising reforms.

Struensee fell foul of powerful member of court, however and in 1772 he was arrested and then beheaded in front of thousands of cheering Copenhageners. His body was then cut into parts and his head and hands impaled on a stake.

