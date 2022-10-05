Russia 'may have packed explosives' onto the Nord Stream pipelines during construction, Ukraine claims

Russia may have packed explosives onto the Nord Stream pipelines while construction was being finalised last year, said the former head of Ukraine’s state energy company.

Russia’s Gazprom brought in its own construction ships to complete work on a final section of the pipeline around the Danish island of Bornholm after US sanctions forced a Swiss contractor to pull out.

Last week's explosions, which ripped holes into at least three of the four pipelines that make up the two projects, occurred in the vicinity of where this construction work took place.

The suggestion was that Russia had sabotaged in recent days. But Andriy Kobolyev, who was CEO of Naftogaz up until 2021, told the Telegraph it could have been the result of explosive devices planted well in advance as a sort-of insurance measure.

Planet Labs PBC/Via AP Three leaks were detected on Nord Stream 1 and 2. The pipelines were built to carry Russian natural gas to Europe (Satellite photo)

He said that it was common practice in Soviet times to build explosives into key infrastructure in case it was captured in war.

“Knowing that many of these guys are ex-KGB, we shouldn’t be surprised that they use this as a standard,” said Kobolyev.

He said that all gas and oil pipelines are equipped with highly sensitive sensors that would normally detect any interference with the line once it is up and running.

“Even in Ukraine we have such sensors. Gazprom, with all its money, will have installed more sensitive ones of Nord Stream 2,” he said, adding that such equipment is “sensitive enough to answer the questions we are asking.”

AP A large disturbance in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm on September 27 after a series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about possible sabotage.

But the noise of final construction work could have given the company the cover to place explosives on both Nord Stream 2 and the already operational Nord Stream 1, he believes.

“The most important thing to have is construction noise that you can use to hide your actions.”

He added that he did not believe that Russia had planted explosives on any other infrastructure key to western Europe, saying that the consequences would be “too painful”.