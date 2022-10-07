Irish dancing scandal as judges ‘trade high scores for sex’

Some are facing accusations they fixed competitions so their students would win in what is the largest ever scandal to engulf Irish dancing.

The seemingly innocent world of Irish dancing has been rocked by allegations that sexual favours are being traded in exchange for podium finishes in Ireland and other countries.

Teachers and dance schools in the fiercely competitive sport benefit from their pupils winning competitions as it awards them prestige and allows them to charge higher fees.

Some are facing accusations they fixed competitions so their students would win in what is the largest ever scandal to engulf the sport.

One revelation included a teacher and judge appearing to exchange sexual favours for winning results.

READ MORE:

* Chess website alleges 'likely' cheating by Hans Niemann, embattled Magnus Carlsen rival

* Chess' gripping cheating scandal raises questions about game's skulduggery

* Cheating scandal rocks US fishing contest after lead weights stuffed inside the catch



An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) is the global body governing Irish dancing. It has appointed a former judge to oversee an investigation into the allegations.

Screenshots of texts show 12 dance teachers asking for CLRG officials to rig competitions. Some teachers have continued to judge competitions since.

‘I need your help for this to happen’

The Irish Independent, which exposed the scandal, obtained screenshots implicating another six teachers, including one which suggested the trading of sex for scores.

In one case texts show a teacher asking a judge to ensure their student wins a competition the next day, although none of the messages suggest any money exchanged hands.

“I really need your help and friendship tomorrow. I am really praying [student] will win. I need your help for this to happen, please,” the teacher wrote.

The judge says it would be hard to not award top marks to another competitor but does offer to give the student a 25 mark cushion over another.

One of the accused teachers is understood to have been accused of interfering with scores at competitions in the past.

‘Allegations without evidence are just allegations’

Irish dance teachers judge minor competitions and major events, such as the World Irish Dancing Championship.

The CLRG told the newspaper it was “regrettable the matter has been aired in public now, lest it compromises CLRG’s own investigations into the matter”.

It continued: “It is unfortunate that somebody has chosen to break that confidentiality, which may deter complaints in relation to these or future allegations of wrongdoing.

“We are aware of allegations against a number of members circulating on social media. Allegations without evidence are simply that – allegations.”

‘This has angered me so much’

The revelations were widely debated on the parenting message board Mumsnet.

“I’ve two daughters involved in competitive Irish dance. They love it. It costs us at least 20k a year and then to find out the vast majority of the competitions are rigged,” said UKirishdancmum.

“We got sucked in, my children love it. But this has angered me so much.”

Another user, StormzyinaTCup, said it was “big business”.

“It’s changed since it got a very American presence and in some ways it reminds me of the US beauty pageants. It’s all quite superficial and more what you wear, who designed your dress and wig styles than it is about the actual dancing. I’d like to see it go back to basics,” she said.

One mother told the Irish Independent that she had pulled her daughter out of CLRG competitions after a decade of spending thousands on travel and accommodation.

“My daughter practised every day, but we soon realised that no matter how hard she worked or how talented she was, there were certain kids she would never beat,” she said.

“The teachers congregate at the bar at the end of the day at major competitions to celebrate their success – while broke parents console their disappointed kids. It all felt so wrong.”