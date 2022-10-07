Chernobyl's black frogs shed light on evolution in areas with high radiation

As you approach Chernobyl, the Geiger counters get noisier, the people get sparser and, a study has found, the frogs get blacker.

Tree frogs around the site of the nuclear accident appear to have evolved more protective skin pigmentation, possibly to help them to survive in the aftermath of the radiation leak.

The findings come from research published in the journal Evolutionary Applications, in which scientists sampled almost 200 frogs from inside and outside the exclusion zone.

The closer they got to areas with historically high radiation levels, the more melanin in the frogs' pigmentation. So much so that in the depths of the exclusion zone, set up after the 1986 meltdown, the normally green amphibians were nearly black.

“Tree frogs living within the exclusion zone had a remarkably darker dorsal skin colouration than frogs from outside the zone,” they write.

The colouration did not, however, relate to present radiation levels, which have dropped by orders of magnitude.

This suggested, the scientists posited, that 10 to 15 frog generations ago, when the accident occurred, those with the darkest colouration were more likely to survive the worst of the radiation - and then pass their genes on.

But why?

“Dark coloration is known to protect against different sources of radiation by neutralising free radicals and reducing DNA damage, and particularly melanin pigmentation has been proposed as a buffering mechanism against ionising radiation,” the scientists wrote.

Just as darker skin is able to protect humans from the effects of solar radiation, so it is believed to offer a buffer against the radiation experienced in the aftermath of the accident.

So it was that, when the accident occurred, only the darkest frogs were able to survive.

The Times, London.