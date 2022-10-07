Swedish EU parliament member cuts hair in support of Iran protesters

The Swedish member of the European Parliament, Abir Al-Sahlani, cuts off her ponytail in support of anti-government protest in Iran.

A Swedish member of the European Parliament chopped off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly to show solidarity with demonstrations in Iran fuelled by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Iraqi-born Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani made her point in the parliament in Strasbourg, France.

"Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free we are going to stand with you."

She said “Jin, Jiyan, Azadi” - Kurdish for "Woman, Life, Freedom" - as she lopped off her ponytail.

Iranian security forces have cracked down on the biggest public backlash against the country's dress code for women since the 1979 revolution that ushered in the laws.

Amini died died in Tehran under suspicious circumstances after she was arrested by the morality police for not wearing her mandatory hijab correctly. Some of her hair was visible.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Aucklanders gathered at Aotea Square in protest of the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, after she allegedly wore her hijab too loosely.

Government security forces in Iran responded to protests with deadly, uncompromising force. At least 52 people have been killed, according to Amnesty International, including women and children.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed on Monday that the unrest had been instigated by foreign powers and blamed protesters for the violence: "The ones who attack the police are leaving Iranian citizens defenceless against thugs, robbers and extortionists," he said.

Emrah Gurel/AP A woman cuts her hair during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey.

Protesters around the world and in New Zealand have demanded Iran to end oppression against women and echoed the protest slogan “women, life, freedom”.