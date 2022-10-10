The 4 ways Ukraine could have taken down the Crimean Kerch Bridge

At approximately 6am local time on Saturday, an enormous explosion rocked the Kerch Strait Bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula with Russia. As a result of the explosion sections of one of the two parallel road decks collapsed and a train carrying flammable fuel was set ablaze causing significant damage to the railway bridge.

The cause of the blast remains unknown, but several theories could explain the bridge’s partial collapse.

Truck explosion

Russia said the blast was caused by a truck containing explosives, which were detonated on the bridge.

AP A view of burned out tanks on a damaged part of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean Peninsula over the Kerch Strait following a huge explosion on Saturday. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow's war effort in southern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the attack on the sprawling Kerch Bridge to Crimea “a terrorist act'' by Ukraine.

Two separate surveillance cameras show that a truck travelling from the Russian side was in the centre of the collapsed span exactly as the explosion happened.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage to the Kerch Bridge.

Images from the aftermath of the attack show signs of scorching on the collapsed bridge span and the intact one running parallel indicating an explosion occurring above or on the road deck.

The guard rail posts running along the spans are also all blown outwards by the pressure of the blast away from the last known location of the truck.

An unnamed senior Ukrainian official corroborated this theory, telling the New York Times that Ukrainian special forces orchestrated the attack, loading a bomb onto a truck.

Missile Attack

A missile attack could have been the cause of the explosion, some analysts have speculated.

The only missile that would realistically have the range to hit the bridge is a MGM-140 ATACMS, which Ukraine is not known to possess.

No Western country has provided Kyiv with ATACMS, though some believe it was used to inflict large explosions at the Saki Airbase in Crimea in August. The US has shipped HIMARS to Ukraine, but has continuously denied having supplied ATACMS.

Many of the same pieces of evidence pointing towards a truck-based explosion could also be used as evidence of a missile attack.

The main physical piece of evidence rebutting the missile attack theory is the size of the explosion being an order of magnitude too large to attribute solely to the 500lb (226kg) unitary warhead, which is carried by the ATACMS.

AP A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean Peninsula over the Kerch Strait. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge.

Watercraft

Video footage from a surveillance camera showing a wave below the Kerch Strait Bridge seconds prior to the explosion has fuelled the theory that an explosive-filled watercraft was used in the attack.

However, the observed wave appeared below a span of the roadbridge, which remained intact after the blast.

Further images of the underside of the collapsed bridge span revealed a distinct lack of scorching or shrapnel damage. For an explosion of this magnitude originating from below the span, one would expect to see both.

Compared to the destruction on the top of the road, the bottom of the bridge was relatively unscathed.

Had a watercraft been used, the most likely culprit would have been an unmanned surface vessel. It follows an unmanned boat, believed to be Ukrainian, which washed up on shore near Sevastopol in September.

Ed Ram/Getty Images People pose for photographs in front of a picture of a postage stamp showing an artist’s impression of the Kerch Bridge on fire in central Kyiv, Ukraine.

If such a vessel was used it would have been required to sail approximately 600km from the Ukrainian controlled coastline to the Kerch Bridge undetected by the Russian military.

Some observers claimed a watercraft could have been detonated while travelling parallel to the bridge rather than under it.

This theory has originated in part from traffic camera footage where it could appear that the blast originates slightly away from the centre of the roadway.

However, the guard rail posts on the collapsed span are bent outwards indicating the explosion happened towards the centre of the roadway.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage to the Kerch Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula, top right, with Russia, bottom left, crossing a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, and trains on fire, upper right, on Saturday. North is towards the right.

Special Operations Force Demolition

Russia President Vladimir Putin has called the attack on the sprawling Kerch Bridge to Crimea “a terrorist act'' carried out by Ukrainian special services

However, it is the most unlikely theory at this time is the idea of a Ukrainian SOF (Special Operations Force) team placing explosives on the bridge and detonating them.

The location of the Kerch Bridge would make both the infiltration and exfiltration of an SOF team extremely risky. And the size and location of the explosion does not match with that of a controlled demolition.

The size of the blast would have required many hundreds of kilos of explosive to be placed, which given the security around the bridge would be close to impossible to get in position.

Additionally, images of the collapsed span show that the blast happened in the middle of a span causing it to buckle in the centre and collapse.

This would not be a logical or practical location to place explosives for a controlled demolition.